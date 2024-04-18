Latest update April 18th, 2024 12:59 AM

$392M in contracts awarded to construct flood relief embankments in Reg. 6

Apr 18, 2024

Aerial view of flooded houses with dirty water of Dnister river in Halych town, western Ukraine.

Kaieteur News – The National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) is gearing up to expend approximately $392,114,475 to construct several flood relief embankment structures in Region Six internal drains.

The eight contracts were awarded just recently by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB). It was revealed that the projects are being executed in two blocks (Block 2&6). According to the NPTAB information, contracts awarded for Block 3 are as follow:  (Lot1) Sheriff Construction Inc. – $28,062,040; (Lot2) Quality Deliverer – $42,901,900; (Lot3) Rans Construction & Supplies – $54,205,035; (Lot4) KGM Construction & Supply Inc. – $49,763,100; and (Lot5) Kingston Strategic Inc. – $68,014,700.

Works for block 6 were awarded to (Lot1) Quantas Construction Services & Supplies Inc. – $51,460,120; (Lot2) Persaud Engineering & Hydraulic Services – $45,153,120; and (Lot3) Quality Deliverer – $52,554,470. Kaieteur News understands that plans to upgrade the drainage and irrigation infrastructures in the region were mentioned earlier this year to the residents.

During an outreach in the region in February, Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha told residents that Region Six will undergo massive infrastructural development as it pertains to drainage and irrigation to positively transform the area and bring ease to the residents, especially farmers.

It was reported by the ministry that at the outreach the minister said “We will see massive transformational development in Region Six in agriculture. We know for a fact that areas like these suffer tremendously when we have heavy rainfall. All the cultivation areas oftentimes suffer a lot”.

The minister had revealed also that the region will see three ‘Hope-like canals’ being constructed. One will be built between the Number 51-52 villages, one in the Bengal Village, and the other between the Whim and Letter Kenny areas. These canals will be equipped with pump stations as well. Additionally, the minister said that an embankment will be established from Number 66 village right down to the Canje Creek, the Agriculture Ministry reported.

