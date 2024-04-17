Spankhurst leading Guyana horse race earrings

Kaieteur Sports – The Jumbo Jet-owned champion horse, Spankhurst, is leading the earnings for the 2024 horse racing season. Spankhurst will be eyeing more dominance on Sunday April 28 at the Jumbo Jet Race of champions at Rising Sun Turf Club.

After three starts, Spankhurst recorded two wins and one third: earning G$4,500,000. Stolen Money sits in second position with one first place spot, and two seconds along with a fourth. The big grey has earned G$3,250,000 thus far after four starts.

Crowd favorite Bossalina, who’s set for her return on April 28 at Rising Sun, sits in third position on the earnings ratings this season. Bossalina started in two races for 2024 and recorded one first and one third: earning G$2,500,000.

Four-year-old horse, Firecracker, has earned G$1,500,000 with two wins from two races. Three-year-old horse, Country Rock sits in fifth with two wins and one second place, earning G$1,300,000. Easy Time, who had one start this year, and claimed second, has earned G$1,000,000. Money Time, Jessica Pride, She WBO on Time and Creemore are the other horses that rounds out the top 10 earners for 2024.

Eight high-quality races are on the provisional programme for the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee Race of Champions that is set for April 28 at the Rising Sun Turf Club.

More than ten million dollars will be up for grabs and the feature race, which will be open to all imported and locally bred horses running at 1,600 metres, will see the top horse walking away with G$2,000,000.

Spankhurst, Bossalina, Easy Time, Jessica’s Pride and Stolen Money are among the top horses that will be igniting Rising Sun in the feature event. A total purse of G$3,750,000 will be divided for the feature race while the entry fee is G$232,500.

Races are subject to change and entries for the April 28 Race of Champions will close on April 22. Horses must be properly entered via Fazal Habibula on telephone 611-1141, Buju 658-7037, Shazenna/Rose on 322-0789, Glen on 1 (868) 368-5192 or Ginjo on 618-7278.

The races will run off from 12:00h and is sponsored by Jumbo Jet, AJM Enterprise, Sinotruck, and XCMG. Admission is G$2,000.