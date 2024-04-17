Race walking action set for Sunday in Linden

Kaieteur Sports – Several of the country’s top race walkers in all categories and a host of newcomers are expected to be in action on Sunday April 21st 2024 when Hemp Youth Guyana in Association with the Cavaliers Sports and Tour Club stage an International Hemp Day Race Walk.

The Race Walk commences at 07:00 hrs. at the Wismar end of the Linden Bridge proceeding along the Winifred Gaskin Highway ending at the Bayroc Sports Centre.

Trophies, medals and other lucrative prizes are at stake in the male and female seniors, juniors, veterans and differently able categories.

Interested participants must be at the starting line at 06:30 hrs.