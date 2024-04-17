Latest update April 17th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Providence clinch EBCA 2nd Division 40-Over title

Apr 17, 2024 Sports

Providence Cricket team pose with the championship trophy after defeating Peter's Hall in the final.

Providence Cricket team pose with the championship trophy after defeating Peter’s Hall in the final.

Kaieteur Sports – Providence Cricket Club clinched a resounding victory over Peters Hall by six wickets in the East Bank of Demerara Cricket Association (EBCA) Second Division 40-over final, claiming the coveted 2024 title at Farm ground.

In a showdown between the dominant Peters Hall and the formidable East Bank giants, Providence Sports Club, the stage was set for a thrilling clash. Peters Hall boasted the prowess of century-makers Narendra Persaud and Chibiraj Ramcharand in their lineup. However, Providence countered with stellar performers such as Ovid Richardson, Quincy Grimmond, and the match-winner Jermain Grovesnor, who had the potential to sway the game in their favour on any given day.

Sent in to bat, Peters Hall managed to post 223 runs, losing all their wickets in 36.4 overs, with Ubai Hussain leading the charge with a gritty 41 runs. Middle-order batsmen Ray Newton and Shafeek Deonarine contributed 31 and 25 runs respectively. Providence’s Dwayne Dick starred with the ball, claiming 3 wickets for 33 runs from his eight overs.

Dwayne Dick with his Best Bowler, Best Batsman and Man of the Match awards.

Dwayne Dick with his Best Bowler, Best Batsman and Man of the Match awards.

Chasing a target of 224 runs from 240 balls, Providence’s star all-rounder, Dwayne Dick, delivered with the bat, smashing a brilliant half-century of 67 runs, featuring 10 fours and 2 sixes, laying a solid foundation for his team. Jermain Grovesnor’s superb knock of 55 runs (6×4; 1×6) ensured Providence’s victory, as they reached the target with ease at 224-4 in 31.2 overs, securing a commanding six-wicket win and clinching the 2024 40-over Division Two title.

The tournament also witnessed nine individual centuries and 11 five-wicket hauls. Dwayne Dick was recognized as the best bowler and batter in the final for his 3-33 and match-winning innings of 67 runs.

Providence celebrated their triumph with a handsome cash prize of $200,000 and the championship trophy, while Peters Hall received $100,000 as runners-up along with a trophy. Additional financial incentives included $10,000 tokens for the Man of the Match, Best Bowler, and Best Batter awards.

During the presentation ceremony, the EBCA expressed gratitude to sponsors such as David Sugrim, Patrick Khan, Mohamed Trading, Ramesh Sunich of Trophy Stall, Khan Labels, and Camille’s Academy for their invaluable support in making the tournament a resounding success.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | April. 15th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

JAGDEO ADDING MORE DANGER TO GUYANA AND THE REGION

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

In-form Eagles gunning last-placed CCC 

In-form Eagles gunning last-placed CCC 

Apr 17, 2024

2024 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 7…GHE vs. CCC  Kaieteur Sports – After a highly-successful round 6, Guyana Harpy Eagles will look to take full advantage of the out-of-sorts...
Read More
Paris 2024 torch lit in ancient Olympia, relay under way

Paris 2024 torch lit in ancient Olympia, relay...

Apr 17, 2024

Providence clinch EBCA 2nd Division 40-Over title

Providence clinch EBCA 2nd Division 40-Over title

Apr 17, 2024

Joshi holds the lead in the 2024 Women’s Chess Championship

Joshi holds the lead in the 2024 Women’s...

Apr 17, 2024

Dindyal 102*, Chulai 5-Fer among key performances as teams look to final 

Dindyal 102*, Chulai 5-Fer among key performances...

Apr 17, 2024

Inaugural Reunion Gold Golf tournament crowns champions

Inaugural Reunion Gold Golf tournament crowns...

Apr 17, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • Bullying in schools

    Kaieteur News – Every school teacher should take a close look at the students in his or her classroom. The probability... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]