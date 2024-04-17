Providence clinch EBCA 2nd Division 40-Over title

Kaieteur Sports – Providence Cricket Club clinched a resounding victory over Peters Hall by six wickets in the East Bank of Demerara Cricket Association (EBCA) Second Division 40-over final, claiming the coveted 2024 title at Farm ground.

In a showdown between the dominant Peters Hall and the formidable East Bank giants, Providence Sports Club, the stage was set for a thrilling clash. Peters Hall boasted the prowess of century-makers Narendra Persaud and Chibiraj Ramcharand in their lineup. However, Providence countered with stellar performers such as Ovid Richardson, Quincy Grimmond, and the match-winner Jermain Grovesnor, who had the potential to sway the game in their favour on any given day.

Sent in to bat, Peters Hall managed to post 223 runs, losing all their wickets in 36.4 overs, with Ubai Hussain leading the charge with a gritty 41 runs. Middle-order batsmen Ray Newton and Shafeek Deonarine contributed 31 and 25 runs respectively. Providence’s Dwayne Dick starred with the ball, claiming 3 wickets for 33 runs from his eight overs.

Chasing a target of 224 runs from 240 balls, Providence’s star all-rounder, Dwayne Dick, delivered with the bat, smashing a brilliant half-century of 67 runs, featuring 10 fours and 2 sixes, laying a solid foundation for his team. Jermain Grovesnor’s superb knock of 55 runs (6×4; 1×6) ensured Providence’s victory, as they reached the target with ease at 224-4 in 31.2 overs, securing a commanding six-wicket win and clinching the 2024 40-over Division Two title.

The tournament also witnessed nine individual centuries and 11 five-wicket hauls. Dwayne Dick was recognized as the best bowler and batter in the final for his 3-33 and match-winning innings of 67 runs.

Providence celebrated their triumph with a handsome cash prize of $200,000 and the championship trophy, while Peters Hall received $100,000 as runners-up along with a trophy. Additional financial incentives included $10,000 tokens for the Man of the Match, Best Bowler, and Best Batter awards.

During the presentation ceremony, the EBCA expressed gratitude to sponsors such as David Sugrim, Patrick Khan, Mohamed Trading, Ramesh Sunich of Trophy Stall, Khan Labels, and Camille’s Academy for their invaluable support in making the tournament a resounding success.