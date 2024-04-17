Inaugural Reunion Gold Golf tournament crowns champions

Kaieteur Sports – The greens of the Lusignan Golf Club witnessed exhilarating swings and fierce competition as the Inaugural Reunion Gold Golf Tournament unfolded on April 13th. With 19 skilled players vying for victory, the tournament showcased remarkable talent and sportsmanship.

In the 0-14 handicap category, Jaipaul Suknanan emerged as the champion, clinching the top spot with a Gross score of 82 and a Net score of 72. Following closely behind, Mohanlall Dinanauth secured the second position with a Gross score of 78 and a Net score of 72, while Patrick Prashad claimed the third spot with a Gross score of 84 and a Net score of 73.

In the 15-28 handicap category, Chet Bowling displayed exceptional prowess, capturing the first position with a Gross score of 90 and an impressive Net score of 66. Carlos Adams and Hilbert Shields showcased their skills to secure the second and third positions, respectively, with notable performances.

Mohanlall Dinanauth’s powerful drive earned him the title of Longest Drive, showcasing his remarkable strength on the course. Meanwhile, the title of Nearest to Pin remains to be decided, adding to the anticipation for future tournaments.

The overall Best Team title was claimed by Jaipaul Suknanan and Hilbert Shields, exhibiting exceptional teamwork and strategy with a remarkable Net score of 143.

The tournament witnessed a historic moment with Eureka Giddings achieving a Hole in One, a feat celebrated by all present.

Mohanlall Dinanauth’s outstanding performance earned him the title of Best Gross with a score of 78, while Chet Bowling showcased his mastery with the Best Net score of 66, further highlighting the caliber of talent on display.

The Reunion Gold Golf Tournament proved to be a thrilling event, showcasing the passion and skill of all participants. As the golfing community eagerly awaits the next chapter, the spirit of competition and camaraderie continues to thrive on the greens.