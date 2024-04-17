Dindyal 102*, Chulai 5-Fer among key performances as teams look to final

2024 GCB Men’s U19 50-Over Inter-county tournament…

– Berbice, Demerara to battle for title tomorrow

Kaieteur Sports – Yesterday’s penultimate round of the GCB U19 50-Over Inter-county tournament was headlined by a number of top individual performances including Mavindra Dindyal’s unbeaten ton and Gulcharran Chulai’s 5-wicket haul.

Demerara defeat Berbice by 7 wickets

Berbice made 223 batting first at Malteenoes thanks to a number of scores led by Afraz Budhoo (45), Salim Khan (47*), Kevin Kisten (16), Rashad Gaffur (16), Sanjay Algoo (16) and Rampertab Ramnauth (17).

Demerara bowlers still managed success with Anthony Lim (3-58), Krsna Singh (2-41) and Neeran Bani (2-17) among the wicket-takers.

Skipper Dindyal then crushed Berbice’s hopes with his belligerent 102 off 72 with 10 fours and 7 maximums.

His century stand with Alvin Mohabir, who cracked 53 not out off 48 (9×4), took Berbice to 227-3 in just 36 overs.

Essequibo thrash Select XI by 146 runs

The Cinderella County boys posted 250-5 over at Lusignan Ground, thanks to Shahid Viera stroking 80 not out off 82 with 2 sixes and 7 fours.

Thaddeus Lovell hammered 51 from 20 with 6 sixes and 2 fours while Ronald Jeffery (28), Mahem Khan (26) and opener Jadon Campbell (31) were among the run-getters.

Avishkar Beharry was the leading wicket-taker for Select XI with 2-35 as his team then suffered a blowout as they were kept to 104 all out.

Only the pair of Shiloh Adams (32) and Jeremiah Hohenkirk (31) managed to get going for the Select boys. Spinner Chulai led the assault with 5-18 while Khan (2-39) and a few others chipped in with wickets.

Tomorrow’s (Thursday) final will see Demerara and Berbice battling it out for the crown at Malteenoes Ground.