Cop to stand trial for murder of Quindon Bacchus

Apr 17, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Dead: Quindon Bacchus and Former Special Branch Cop, Kristoff DeNobrega has been committed to stand trial for murder

Kaieteur News – Former Lance Corporal of the Guyana Police Force, Kristoff DeNobrega was on Tuesday committed to stand trial in the High Court for the 2022 murder of Quindon Bacchus.

The former police was committed to stand trial by Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Vigilance Magistrate Court.

Kristoff DeNobrega, a 22-year-old former member of the Guyana Police Force’s Special Branch, was in July 2022 charged and remanded to prison for the murder of 23-year-old Quindon Bacchus, the Haslington, East Coast Demerara (ECD) resident who was shot dead on June 10 that year.

DeNobrega alleged in his initial statement to police that Bacchus had shot at him first during a sting operation and he was forced to return fire.

However, the court heard from the police prosecutor in the matter that after ballistic tests were done, it is possible that Bacchus never shot at the policeman because the gun found in his possession was “not in working order”.

It was also revealed to the court that Bacchus was shot seven times and not six as was previously reported.

Two policemen, Thurston Simon, 24, of Bareroot, East Coast Demerara (ECD) and Dameion McLennon, 35, of Lot 95 B Field were also charged separately in July 2022 for their involvement in the shooting death of Quindon Bacchus. They were charged for allegedly perverting the course of justice by providing false information to investigators.

Their cases are still before the Magistrates’ Court.

The death of Bacchus had sparked a massive protest along the East Coast Demerara (ECD).

