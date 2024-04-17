Contractor to face financial consequences over Belle Vue bridge project delays

Latest update April 17th, 2024 12:59 AM
Apr 17, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – The $78.4 million Belle Vue, Region Three Bridge which was scheduled to be completed at the end of March is yet to be completed and the contractor stands the risk of facing financial consequences.
During a site visit by Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill on Friday, it was discovered that delays are a result of the contractor, Hanbel Garnett, who said he is awaiting the delivery of concrete slabs from Jagmohan Companies and Son.
The project was scheduled to be completed by the end of February. However, an additional 15 days was granted to the deadline to facilitate the removal of electrical lines which were obstructing crane operations.
Minister Edghill proposed imposing liquidated damages on the contractor to ensure accountability and expedite the completion.
“I don’t care if the slabs come tonight or tomorrow but I want this bridge finished,” Minister Edghill said.
He continued, “The delayed time while we were waiting on GPL to move the powerline so that the crane could operate, make sure we verify is how long, we get that done, we deduct that and beyond that, we start charging liquidated damages.”
However, in a press release issued on Tuesday evening, S. Jagmohan Construction and General Supplies Incorporated refuted suggestions that the company was responsible for not providing the concrete slabs to the contractor.
In a terse statement, Jagmohan said that the claim by the contractor is “false”.
The construction company said that Mr. Garnett of Hanbel Garnett Construction “falsely attributes his delinquency in completing works to the non-delivery of concrete slabs from our company.”
Jagmohan Construction and General Supplies Incorporated made it clear that “all of the concrete slabs have been manufactured and we are awaiting the contractor to settle his outstanding financial obligations on April 16, 2024.”
The contract for the Belle Vue Bridge project was awarded in May 2023.
The completion of the pre-cast bridge will bring significant relief to thousands of residents and road users alike. It will offer improved access to essential services, facilitating easier travel, and fostering opportunities for economic growth, the DPI stated.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday night, the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) said it welcomes the Public Procurement Commission’s (PPC) review of the award of the contract for the construction of the pump station at Belle Vue, West Bank Demerara, Region 3, and its report issued.
“The NPTAB has taken note of the detailed assessment conducted by the PPC and appreciates the recommendations made therein. The NPTAB remains fully committed to working closely with its evaluation committees to ensure scrutiny of bids and strict adherence to the evaluation criteria. Moreover, the NPTAB reiterates the importance of procurement entities drafting evaluation criteria that clearly outline all relevant issues for evaluators to analyze and make recommendations,” the entity said in a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance.
NPTAB acknowledged that the need to eliminate inconsistencies, where they exist, in the instructions to bidders.
“This recommendation is aligned with ongoing reforms being undertaken currently and will be implemented through collaboration with the PPC to strengthen bidding documents, particularly when tenders are advertised in lots.”
Further, NPTAB said that it has commenced two consultancies to strengthen records management and develop a public procurement management system.
“Both will introduce information technology solutions to current processes and procedures and pave the way for a robust e-procurement system,” the statement said.
JAGDEO ADDING MORE DANGER TO GUYANA AND THE REGION
Apr 17, 20242024 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 7…GHE vs. CCC Kaieteur Sports – After a highly-successful round 6, Guyana Harpy Eagles will look to take full advantage of the out-of-sorts...
Apr 17, 2024
Apr 17, 2024
Apr 17, 2024
Apr 17, 2024
Apr 17, 2024
Kaieteur News – Every school teacher should take a close look at the students in his or her classroom. The probability... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – On April 10, the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]