Zebra Crossing and Pedestrian Pandemonium

Kaieteur News – Check it out nah, meh people! You ever find yuhself in a traffic tango wid pedestrians playing mas on de zebra crossing stage? Well, brace yuhself, ’cause dey got moves dat could make even de most seasoned driver do de electric slide of confusion!

Imagine yuh rolling down de road, cool like a cucumber in yuh ride, when suddenly, bam! A crew of pedestrians deh pon de side of de zebra crossing, looking like dey waiting fuh transportation to go home. But hold up, are they waiting for a mini-bus or hire care or are they waiting to cross? Yuh neva know at times what is really dem intention.

And den, you got dem daredevils who stroll onto de zebra, without even a glance left or right. It’s like dey got de memo dat dem black-and-white stripes is a VIP pass to traffic immunity. “Thou shalt yield,” says de Code, but some pedestrians taking dat as a personal invitation: “Thou shalt yield…to me, buddy!”

But leh we not only blame de pedestrians. Oh no, de drivers got dem share of de limelight in dis zebra crossing circus too. Wid licenses seemingly handed out like flyers dey behind de wheel like dey just won de lottery—pure confidence, zero clue.

So here we are, in dis confusion, where de rules of de road more like guidelines, and everybody playing a role in dis tragicomedy of errors. But fret not, meh people! There’s hope yet fuh we to reclaim de dignity of de zebra crossing. We just need a lil’ education, a lil’ reminder of de sacred bond between driver and walker. Let’s remember de lessons of de Highway Code and de sanctity of de zebra crossing. And maybe, just maybe, we can bring some order to de roadways.

Talk Half! Leff Half!