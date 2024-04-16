Latest update April 16th, 2024 12:56 AM

UN Security Council concerned about possible escalation of tension between Venezuela and Guyana

Apr 16, 2024

A meeting of the UN Security Council

Kaieteur News – The members of the Security Council expressed their concern about the possible escalation of tensions between Venezuela and Guyana. The body said in a statement released Monday evening.

They urged the parties to exercise maximum restraint, reminding them of their obligations to comply with the Order of Provisional Measures issued by the International Court of Justice on 1 December 2023.

The Council also underlined the importance of maintaining regional peace and security and ensuring that the Latin America and Caribbean region remains a Zone of Peace. In this regard, it commended regional efforts which resulted in the conclusion of the Declaration of Peace and Dialogue of Argyle of 14 December 2023 in which Guyana and Venezuela, inter alia, agreed that any controversy between the two states will be resolved in accordance with international law, including the Geneva Agreement of 1966.

The members of the Security Council urged the parties to resolve their differences through peaceful means and to uphold their obligations under international law and the United Nations Charter. They also stressed the importance of regional actors playing a facilitating role in easing the tensions.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed the importance of upholding the principles of respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity and the prohibition to any party, on the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of another state, as enshrined in Article 2(4) of the United Nations Charter.

