Two men charged with murder of Berbice woman

Latest update April 16th, 2024 12:56 AM
Apr 16, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – Two labourers from Corentyne, Berbice were on Monday charged with the murder of 52-year-old Ninawattie Nandalall called ‘Sharda’ who died last week.
Yogindra Pokhai called ‘Ravin’, 18, of Lot 79 No.54 Village, and Crishan David called ‘Varen’, 25, of No. 0 Village, Corentyne, Berbice made their first court appearance at the Springlands Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Tuanna Hardy where the charge was read to them.
They were not required to plead to the indictable charge and were remanded to prison until May 8, 2024.
According to police reports, the woman was reportedly murdered sometime between 12:30hr on April 11 and 07:40 hr on April 12 at the No. 0 backdam, Corentyne, Berbice. Kaieteur News understands that the 52-year-old woman was allegedly raped then killed by the suspects.
A post-mortem conducted on her body over the weekend revealed that she died as a result of asphyxiation, incise wound to neck and fracture of cervical spine.
Jagdeo prostituting Guyana
Apr 16, 2024Kaieteur Sports – Despite fielding a team that comprised several debutants, Guyana finished second overall in the Order of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) ‘Champion of Champions’ Boxing...
Apr 16, 2024
Apr 16, 2024
Apr 16, 2024
Apr 16, 2024
Apr 16, 2024
Kaieteur News – The recent passage and signing into law of Venezuela’s Organic Law for the Defence of the Essequibo,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – On April 10, the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]