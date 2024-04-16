Two men charged with murder of Berbice woman

Kaieteur News – Two labourers from Corentyne, Berbice were on Monday charged with the murder of 52-year-old Ninawattie Nandalall called ‘Sharda’ who died last week.

Yogindra Pokhai called ‘Ravin’, 18, of Lot 79 No.54 Village, and Crishan David called ‘Varen’, 25, of No. 0 Village, Corentyne, Berbice made their first court appearance at the Springlands Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Tuanna Hardy where the charge was read to them.

They were not required to plead to the indictable charge and were remanded to prison until May 8, 2024.

According to police reports, the woman was reportedly murdered sometime between 12:30hr on April 11 and 07:40 hr on April 12 at the No. 0 backdam, Corentyne, Berbice. Kaieteur News understands that the 52-year-old woman was allegedly raped then killed by the suspects.

A post-mortem conducted on her body over the weekend revealed that she died as a result of asphyxiation, incise wound to neck and fracture of cervical spine.