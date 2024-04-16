NewHayven Merchant Bank Secures Financing for Sure Gig Inc.

Latest update April 16th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – NewHayven Merchant Bank (NHMB), has organised, collateralised, and secured financing for Sure Gig Inc., a 100% Guyanese woman-owned workforce management and logistics firm.
According to a press release issued by Tagman Media, the funding is an important step in increasing Sure Gig’s presence and capabilities in Guyana’s emerging economy.
Founded in 2016, Sure Gig has made considerable economic progress by developing partnerships and providing excellent customer service. Recognizing the importance of aligning with Guyana’s unfolding economic landscape, Sure Gig has opted for NewHayven as its financial ally.
“The new funding not only strengthens Sure Gig’s financial foundation, but better enables them to deliver unparalleled end-to-end support for workforce management and logistics needs for both local and international markets,” the release stated.
Filisha Duke, CEO and Founder of Sure Gig stated, “It’s exciting because we have their support, their undivided support, not just the finance side of it.
They have an amazing CFO, Mr. Kris Appanah, they’ve been advising us and now we’re more confident in going after these big projects because we know we have support.”
Duke added, “We have found a partner who believes in our company’s vision”.
According to Floyd Haynes, Chairman of NHMB, “NewHayven remains dedicated to playing a pivotal role in propelling economic growth for businesses in Guyana.” He added, “We understand the challenges faced by Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in securing financing and we are positioned to be their bridge to financial empowerment.”
NewHayven said it remains steadfast in its mission to fuel growth and drive economic prosperity throughout Guyana by facilitating access to finance and fostering strategic partnerships with MSMEs throughout the region.
