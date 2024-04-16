Latest update April 16th, 2024 12:59 AM

New GPSU Credit Union Management Committee takes office

Apr 16, 2024 News

…addressing membership concerns

Kaieteur News – Following the High Court decision by Justice Navindra Singh that the Special General Meeting of the Guyana Public Service Co-operative Credit Union, which was held March 2, 2024 was lawful and valid, the new Management Committee of the Credit Union assumed office on April 9, 2024.

In a press release issued on Monday, the Credit Union said that the Committee has started addressing several concerns of its membership.

“Several of our Members have raised concerns about the burdensome need to secure several guarantors for small loans. This has been a sore issue for the members, and the new Committee of Management has taken note and has already taken steps to address it,” the Committee said.

Further, the Committee said it plans to review all loan facilities with the intention of making the services more accessible to the general membership.

“We wish to assure all members that the Committee of Management as well as its staff, will be deployed in the various regions to listen to the concerns of members, and to address those concerns as far as possible.”

The new Committee of Management thanked all the members of the Credit Union and the public for their patience and understanding over the past two and a half years.

“We also appreciate the work done by the members to hold the leadership of the Credit Union accountable.”

Meanwhile, the Committee of Management apologized to members of the teaching fraternity for “the degrading statements made by some members of the former Committee of Management during the standoff on March 4th.”

“It comes as no surprise that the former Committee who held the Credit Union hostage would seek to cast aspirations on members of the teaching fraternity in particular.  We regret and reject any insults directed towards the membership of the Credit Union and encourage all members to remain committed to their Credit Union,” the new Committee of Management said.

The new Management Committee consists of twelve members: Mr. Trevor L. Benn, Mr. Patrick Mentore, Ms. Eslyn Harris, Ms. RajdaiJagarnauth, Ms. Vanessa Kissoon, Ms. Mehalai McAlmont, Mr. Christopher Thompson, Dr. John Anderson, Mr. Judah Louisy, Mr. Kirk Fraser, Ms. Candace Enmore, and Ms. Beverly De John.

The new executive includes; Mr. Trevor Benn, Chairman; Mr. Patrick Mentore, Vice Chairman; Ms. Eslyn Harris, Secretary and Ms. RajdaiJagarnauth, Treasurer.

