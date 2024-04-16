Mother and son charged with murder

Kaieteur News – A 42-year-old mother and her 22-year-old son were on Monday charged with murder after they allegedly stabbed and chopped a 36-year-old labourer to death on Friday at Perry Street, Tucville, Georgetown.

Alicia Edmonson, a mother of eight and Malkchi Kennedy both of Lot 8 Perry Street, Tucville, made their first court appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, before Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, where the capital offence was read to them.

They were not required to plea to the indictable charge.

The duo is accused of murdering Amaziah Hohnikiri after a confrontation about a damaged speaker box. It is reported that as a result of the confrontation, a fight followed, during which Edmonson armed herself with a knife, while Kennedy armed himself with a cutlass and chopped and stabbed Hohnikiri about his body.

Notably the two accused were remanded to prison and are scheduled to return to court on May 7, 2024 for disclosure.

Reports issued by police stated that the confrontation occurred at about 23:15hrs on Friday last between Hohnikiri and his 24-year-old friend Darrel Kennedy. Reports are that the duo became heated over a speaker box, which belonged to Kennedy (Darrel), being damaged.

At about 06:50hrs, Kennedy’s mother (Edmonson) complained to her other son, Malachi that she was abused by Darrel. As a result, Malkchi went in search of Darrel and found Hohnikiri with Sean (only name given) an associate on Perry Street.

An argument ensued on the street and continued at the accused home. During the confrontation, Sean who was allegedly armed with a hockey stick hit the woman on her left wrist. In retaliation, the woman allegedly retrieved a knife and stabbed Hohnikirk once in the abdomen and once on the left and right wrists.

After the attack Sean and Hohnikirk fled the scene in a motor vehicle and proceeded to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). Hohnikirk succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical treatment.