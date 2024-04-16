Latest update April 16th, 2024 12:40 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Miner stabs drinking buddy to death

Apr 16, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – An argument between a miner and his friend ended in bloodshed on Sunday at Jonnel Gaskin’s Shop, 5 Miles, Arakaka, North West District. The victim was identified as Trevor Hilliman.

“The suspect, Kenny David, a 42-year-old miner from 5 Miles Arakaka, North West District, is being investigated for the incident,” police said in a statement.

Police investigations revealed that on the day in question, David was passing on the main access road and Hilliman called out to him. The men then began imbibing and after some time a heated argument erupted.

At about 23:00h David pulled out a knife from his pants’ waist and stabbed the victim to his left chest causing him to die.

Police was contacted and upon arrival arrested the suspect who was still at the scene.

The victim’s body was then taken to the Port Kaituma Hospital mortuary, where it awaits a post-mortem examination.

Investigations are still ongoing.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | April. 15th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

 

Jagdeo prostituting Guyana

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Guyana finishes second overall in OECS ‘Champion of Champions’ Boxing Tournament

Guyana finishes second overall in OECS ‘Champion of Champions’...

Apr 16, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Despite fielding a team that comprised several debutants, Guyana finished second overall in the Order of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) ‘Champion of Champions’ Boxing...
Read More
Berbice storm to 10-wicket win over Select XI 

Berbice storm to 10-wicket win over Select XI 

Apr 16, 2024

Party Stand tickets for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 go on sale

Party Stand tickets for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup...

Apr 16, 2024

Lithuanian discus thrower Mykolas Alekna breaks longest standing men’s track and field world record

Lithuanian discus thrower Mykolas Alekna breaks...

Apr 16, 2024

Hururu, Fearless, UDF Ballers and Pro Ballers among winners on Saturday

Hururu, Fearless, UDF Ballers and Pro Ballers...

Apr 16, 2024

GOAPC Inter Ministries ‘Bat Your Own’ Tapeball Cricket tournament set for April 20

GOAPC Inter Ministries ‘Bat Your Own’...

Apr 16, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • Annexation by Law

    Kaieteur News – The recent passage and signing into law of Venezuela’s Organic Law for the Defence of the Essequibo,... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]