Miner stabs drinking buddy to death

Kaieteur News – An argument between a miner and his friend ended in bloodshed on Sunday at Jonnel Gaskin’s Shop, 5 Miles, Arakaka, North West District. The victim was identified as Trevor Hilliman.

“The suspect, Kenny David, a 42-year-old miner from 5 Miles Arakaka, North West District, is being investigated for the incident,” police said in a statement.

Police investigations revealed that on the day in question, David was passing on the main access road and Hilliman called out to him. The men then began imbibing and after some time a heated argument erupted.

At about 23:00h David pulled out a knife from his pants’ waist and stabbed the victim to his left chest causing him to die.

Police was contacted and upon arrival arrested the suspect who was still at the scene.

The victim’s body was then taken to the Port Kaituma Hospital mortuary, where it awaits a post-mortem examination.

Investigations are still ongoing.