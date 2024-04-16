Latest update April 16th, 2024 12:38 AM

Man, 21, remanded for possession of narcotics

Apr 16, 2024

Kaieteur News – A 21-year-old man was on Monday charged with possession of narcotics with the purpose of trafficking.

Nicholas Whyte at the Georgetown Magistrate Court

Nicholas Whyte at the Georgetown Magistrate Court

Nicholas Whyte appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer the charge. He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

On April 13, 2024, Whyte was found in possession of 50 pounds of cannabis. He appeared before Senor Magistrate Clive Nurse who objected to bail on grounds of the nature and gravity of the offence.

Whyte is scheduled to return to court on May 30, 2024.

