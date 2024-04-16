Man, 21, remanded for possession of narcotics

Latest update April 16th, 2024 12:38 AM
Apr 16, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – A 21-year-old man was on Monday charged with possession of narcotics with the purpose of trafficking.
Nicholas Whyte appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer the charge. He pleaded not guilty to the charge.
On April 13, 2024, Whyte was found in possession of 50 pounds of cannabis. He appeared before Senor Magistrate Clive Nurse who objected to bail on grounds of the nature and gravity of the offence.
Whyte is scheduled to return to court on May 30, 2024.
Jagdeo prostituting Guyana
Apr 16, 2024GCB Men’s U19 50-Over Inter-county tournament Round 2 -Lovell half-century in vain for Essequibo, as Demerara win by 48 Kaieteur Sports – Half-centuries from Rampertab and Rampersaud...
Apr 16, 2024
Apr 16, 2024
Apr 16, 2024
Apr 16, 2024
Apr 16, 2024
Kaieteur News – The recent passage and signing into law of Venezuela’s Organic Law for the Defence of the Essequibo,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – On April 10, the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]