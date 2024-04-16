Kwakwani Nursery School to cost $71M

Kaieteur News – The community of Kwakwani, Region 10 will soon benefit from a new Nursery School to be constructed to the tune of $71,210,738.

Kaieteur News understands that the contract was signed recently between the Government of Guyana through the Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF) and contractor, See-Solutions.

Present at the signing ceremony were Karen Roopchand, Project Manager of BNTF; Ajay Bissessar, Project Engineer of BNTF; Beverley Bunbury, Community Liaison Officer of BNTF; representatives of the Supervision Consultant, Caribbean Engineering & Management Consultants Inc. (CEMCO); and representative of the contracting firm.

According to the BNTF the current nursery school at Kwakwani’s riverfront experiences seasonal flooding which adversely affects teachers, parents and children. Flooding has caused many cancelled classes as well as damage to the school’s physical structure, furniture and teaching resources.

Taking these challenges into account, after the new school is constructed, it is expected that there will be improved access to quality education and human resource development services.

The Basic Needs Trust Fund is a cyclical grant funded programme by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) that aims to reduce the incidence of poverty by targeting the cause of inequitable access to quality education.

The project will be completed through the Education and Human Resource Development (Infrastructure) sector.