Latest update April 16th, 2024 12:35 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Hururu, Fearless, UDF Ballers and Pro Ballers among winners on Saturday

Apr 16, 2024 Sports

Pro Ballers goal scorers

Pro Ballers goal scorers

‘One Guyana’ Kings &Queens Beach Football C/ship 2024

Kaieteur Sports – The One Guyana Kings and Queens of the Sand Beach Football tournament heated up on Saturday at the PPP/C Office Compound in Linden. The competition boasted enticing prize packages for both male and female divisions, ensuring fierce battles on the sandy pitch.

Excitement filled the air as the tournament kicked off with a thrilling lineup of matches. In the opening clash of the Queens, Hururu narrowly secured a 1-0 victory over Rockstone, courtesy of a spectacular goal by Alicia Fredericks in the 5th minute. Meanwhile, in the Kings division, Hururu emerged victorious once again, defeating Rockstone 2-0 with Lynton Osborne finding the net twice; in the 10th and 35th minutes.

Wiz Ballers took an early lead against Fearless, but the latter fought back valiantly to claim a 3-1 victory. Selwyn Barnes of Fearless rescued his team with an equalizer just minutes after Wiz Ballers’ initial goal, before Darnel Profit (22′) and Devon Gilbert (29′) sealed the win with their goals.

Alicia Fredericks scored once for Hururu Queens

Alicia Fredericks scored once for Hururu Queens

The UDF Ballers secured a hard-fought 3-2 win over Golden Stars in a closely contested match. Kevin Charles opened the scoring for Ballers in the 7th minute, only for Kenneth James to level the score for Golden Stars three minutes later. The game remained tense as Tryese Shultz and Deandre Wilson exchanged goals for their respective teams, before Whitland Tom’s goal in the 34th minute secured victory for UDK Ballers.

In Game #6, Speightland suffered a 3-0 defeat against Pro Ballers, with Jermain Beckles, Shaq Greenville, and Jose Dapas each finding the back of the net.

Sponsored by Bakewell and supported by President Dr. Irfaan Ali under the One Guyana initiative to promote unity among Guyanese, the tournament is also organised by the Kashif and Shanghai Organisation.

Action continued on Sunday, with updates on those matches to be featured in upcoming editions.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | April. 12th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

 

Jagdeo prostituting Guyana

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Hururu, Fearless, UDF Ballers and Pro Ballers among winners on Saturday

Hururu, Fearless, UDF Ballers and Pro Ballers among winners on...

Apr 16, 2024

‘One Guyana’ Kings &Queens Beach Football C/ship 2024 Kaieteur Sports – The One Guyana Kings and Queens of the Sand Beach Football tournament heated up on Saturday at the PPP/C Office...
Read More
GOAPC Inter Ministries ‘Bat Your Own’ Tapeball Cricket tournament set for April 20

GOAPC Inter Ministries ‘Bat Your Own’...

Apr 16, 2024

ExxonMobil Linden Inter-school football continues today

ExxonMobil Linden Inter-school football continues...

Apr 16, 2024

Darron Niles hat-trick, Slingerz FC sink Buxton United 6 – 0

Darron Niles hat-trick, Slingerz FC sink Buxton...

Apr 15, 2024

Kwakwani unbeaten, ‘Multi’ face mixed results

Kwakwani unbeaten, ‘Multi’ face mixed results

Apr 15, 2024

Fruta/CPCE/Nexgen Golf Tournament a massive success

Fruta/CPCE/Nexgen Golf Tournament a massive...

Apr 15, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • Annexation by Law

    Kaieteur News – The recent passage and signing into law of Venezuela’s Organic Law for the Defence of the Essequibo,... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]