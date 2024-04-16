Hururu, Fearless, UDF Ballers and Pro Ballers among winners on Saturday

‘One Guyana’ Kings &Queens Beach Football C/ship 2024

Kaieteur Sports – The One Guyana Kings and Queens of the Sand Beach Football tournament heated up on Saturday at the PPP/C Office Compound in Linden. The competition boasted enticing prize packages for both male and female divisions, ensuring fierce battles on the sandy pitch.

Excitement filled the air as the tournament kicked off with a thrilling lineup of matches. In the opening clash of the Queens, Hururu narrowly secured a 1-0 victory over Rockstone, courtesy of a spectacular goal by Alicia Fredericks in the 5th minute. Meanwhile, in the Kings division, Hururu emerged victorious once again, defeating Rockstone 2-0 with Lynton Osborne finding the net twice; in the 10th and 35th minutes.

Wiz Ballers took an early lead against Fearless, but the latter fought back valiantly to claim a 3-1 victory. Selwyn Barnes of Fearless rescued his team with an equalizer just minutes after Wiz Ballers’ initial goal, before Darnel Profit (22′) and Devon Gilbert (29′) sealed the win with their goals.

The UDF Ballers secured a hard-fought 3-2 win over Golden Stars in a closely contested match. Kevin Charles opened the scoring for Ballers in the 7th minute, only for Kenneth James to level the score for Golden Stars three minutes later. The game remained tense as Tryese Shultz and Deandre Wilson exchanged goals for their respective teams, before Whitland Tom’s goal in the 34th minute secured victory for UDK Ballers.

In Game #6, Speightland suffered a 3-0 defeat against Pro Ballers, with Jermain Beckles, Shaq Greenville, and Jose Dapas each finding the back of the net.

Sponsored by Bakewell and supported by President Dr. Irfaan Ali under the One Guyana initiative to promote unity among Guyanese, the tournament is also organised by the Kashif and Shanghai Organisation.

Action continued on Sunday, with updates on those matches to be featured in upcoming editions.