GECOM not engaged in any field exercise to collect registration information

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) on Monday said that it is not engaged in any exercise nor has it authorised any person or group to collect information from any person for any reason through house-to-house visits.

According to a press release, GECOM said that it is in receipt of a report that persons who claim to belong to “Future Forward Foundation” have been visiting homes in the Wismar Registration area, Region # 10 seeking information on the pretext of being employees of this Commission.

“GECOM takes this opportunity to state categorically that, as an integral component of the ongoing registration exercise, GECOM Registration Staff and accredited Scrutineers of the Parliamentary Political Parties are required to visit the given residential addresses of applicants for registration only to verify the existence and accuracy of addresses they would have provided. However, those applicants are routinely advised about that legal requirement at the time of the application being prepared,” the Commission said.

Further, GECOM said that its staff and scrutineers are required to display their identification and accreditation badges throughout all such field exercises.

“Accordingly, the general public is hereby cautioned not to recognize any person(s) without GECOM identification as being representatives of this Commission,” the Commission stated.

As a result, citizens are urged to be “extremely cautious and not to provide any information to those persons purporting to be GECOM representatives.”

Persons are asked to contact GECOM on telephone numbers 223-9653, 225-5808, or 225-5868 to report or clarify any concerns.