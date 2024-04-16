ExxonMobil Linden Inter-school football continues today

Latest update April 16th, 2024 12:34 AM
Apr 16, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The ExxonMobil Linden Inter-School football tournament is set to heat up today with a doubleheader at the Wisburg School Ground.
Starting at 2:00 pm, fans can expect an exciting line-up as Mackenzie High School take on Harmony Secondary, followed by Linden Foundation Secondary battling the home team, Wisburg Secondary.
In the tournament’s kick-off, last year’s champions stumbled to a 2-1 defeat against Mackenzie High School. However, they quickly recovered with a narrow 1-0 win over Linden Technical Institute on the following day.
Linden Technical Institute retaliated strongly with a convincing 3-0 victory over Harmony Secondary.
On the other hand, Kwakwani Secondary demonstrated their prowess, maintaining an unbeaten record with an impressive 9-1 win over Wisburg Secondary in their first match. They continued their winning streak with a hard-earned 2-1 win against New Silvercity Secondary.
Unfortunately for New Silvercity Secondary, they faced their second consecutive defeat, having previously suffered a 1-0 loss against Linden Foundation Secondary.
Jagdeo prostituting Guyana
Apr 16, 2024Kaieteur Sports – The Georgetown Office Assistants Promotion Committee (GOAPC) is excited to announce the upcoming Inter Ministries ‘Bat Your Own’ Tapeball Cricket competition scheduled...
Apr 16, 2024
Apr 15, 2024
Apr 15, 2024
Apr 15, 2024
Apr 15, 2024
Kaieteur News – The recent passage and signing into law of Venezuela’s Organic Law for the Defence of the Essequibo,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – On April 10, the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]