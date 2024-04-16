Latest update April 16th, 2024 12:34 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

ExxonMobil Linden Inter-school football continues today

Apr 16, 2024 Sports

Kwakwani Secondary is unbeaten in the ExxonMobil Linden Inter-School Football tournament.

Kwakwani Secondary is unbeaten in the ExxonMobil Linden Inter-School Football tournament.

Kaieteur Sports – The ExxonMobil Linden Inter-School football tournament is set to heat up today with a doubleheader at the Wisburg School Ground.

Starting at 2:00 pm, fans can expect an exciting line-up as Mackenzie High School take on Harmony Secondary, followed by Linden Foundation Secondary battling the home team, Wisburg Secondary.

In the tournament’s kick-off, last year’s champions stumbled to a 2-1 defeat against Mackenzie High School. However, they quickly recovered with a narrow 1-0 win over Linden Technical Institute on the following day.

Linden Technical Institute retaliated strongly with a convincing 3-0 victory over Harmony Secondary.

On the other hand, Kwakwani Secondary demonstrated their prowess, maintaining an unbeaten record with an impressive 9-1 win over Wisburg Secondary in their first match. They continued their winning streak with a hard-earned 2-1 win against New Silvercity Secondary.

Unfortunately for New Silvercity Secondary, they faced their second consecutive defeat, having previously suffered a 1-0 loss against Linden Foundation Secondary.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | April. 12th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

 

Jagdeo prostituting Guyana

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

GOAPC Inter Ministries ‘Bat Your Own’ Tapeball Cricket tournament set for April 20

GOAPC Inter Ministries ‘Bat Your Own’ Tapeball Cricket tournament...

Apr 16, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – The Georgetown Office Assistants Promotion Committee (GOAPC) is excited to announce the upcoming Inter Ministries ‘Bat Your Own’ Tapeball Cricket competition scheduled...
Read More
ExxonMobil Linden Inter-school football continues today

ExxonMobil Linden Inter-school football continues...

Apr 16, 2024

Darron Niles hat-trick, Slingerz FC sink Buxton United 6 – 0

Darron Niles hat-trick, Slingerz FC sink Buxton...

Apr 15, 2024

Kwakwani unbeaten, ‘Multi’ face mixed results

Kwakwani unbeaten, ‘Multi’ face mixed results

Apr 15, 2024

Fruta/CPCE/Nexgen Golf Tournament a massive success

Fruta/CPCE/Nexgen Golf Tournament a massive...

Apr 15, 2024

GSSF host successful Steel Challenge Tier 1 Match

GSSF host successful Steel Challenge Tier 1 Match

Apr 15, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • Annexation by Law

    Kaieteur News – The recent passage and signing into law of Venezuela’s Organic Law for the Defence of the Essequibo,... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]