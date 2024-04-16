East La Penitence man remanded for possession of arms and ammo

Latest update April 16th, 2024 12:59 AM
Apr 16, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – A 23-year-old Mason of Freeman Street, East La Penitence, Georgetown was on Monday charged and remanded to prison when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer to charges of possession of firearm and ammunition.
Stephon Howard made his first court appearance before Magistrate Clive Nurse where he was charged with the offence of having in his possession a firearm, one 12 gauge cartridge with live rounds and ammunition for an AK5 without being the holder of a firearm licence.
Howard pleaded not guilty to the charges.
The police report stated that at the said address on April 11, 2024, the defendant had the firearm in his hand. Further search was carried out and two live rounds of ammunition and 12 gauge cartridge were found in his bedroom.
During the court proceedings, the prosecution objected to bail due to the seriousness of the offence. The prosecutor further noted that Howard has two pending matters that he has not been attending to court for, one of which is of similar nature to what he is charged with presently and one of attempted felony. According to the prosecutor if the defendant is granted bail it is likely that he will not attend court.
An unrepresented Howard, told the magistrate when asked why he did not attend court for the previous matters that he forgot the date of the court hearings. He then pleaded for bail, stating that he has to take care of his pregnant partner. The magistrate however still refused bail to Howard. He will return to court on May 28.
