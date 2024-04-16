Duo involved in serial robberies land in Court

Kaieteur News – Two men, who were allegedly involved in a series of robberies, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Monday to answer to a Robbery Under Arms (RUA) charge.

Dwayne Kellman, a 19-year-old unemployed man and 25-year-old Shamar Norton made their first court appearance before Senior Magistrate Clive Nurse, where the RUA charge was read to them.

They pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The court heard that on March 29, 2024 on Mandela Avenue, while being in the company of others and armed with a gun, Kellman and Norton allegedly robbed Charles McKenzie of one Samsung phone valued $30,000, a quantity of tools, one artist set valued $2000, one reading glasses valued $20,000 and one silver ring valued $15,000.

During the court proceedings, the prosecutor objected to bail on the grounds of the nature and gravity of the offence Kellman and Norton are before the court with. Further, the prosecutor told the court that the men are wanted for several robberies.

Magistrate Nurse refused bail and the duo was remanded to prison. They are scheduled to return on May 29, 2024 for statements and fixtures.