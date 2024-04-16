Contractor remanded for attempted murder

Kaieteur News – A 44-year-old contractor was on Monday remanded to prison after he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer an attempted murder charge.

The accused, Raymond Williams, appeared before Senior Magistrate Clive Nurse where he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

It is alleged that on April 11, 2024 at Norton Street, Georgetown, Williams had an altercation with Emmanuel Persaud, who he unlawfully wounded with the intent to kill. Persaud is currently hospitalized.

Magistrate Nurse objected to bail due to the nature and gravity of the offence. The offence of attempted murder attracts a life imprisonment penalty.

Williams is scheduled to return to court on April 29, 2024.