Chris Auto Spares building mega mall and entertainment complex at Mahaica

Kaieteur News – The Ramlochan Family of Chris Auto Sale & Spares is currently building a mega shopping mall and entertainment centre at Mahaica, East Coast Demerara, the family said in a press release on Monday.

Noting that the project will contribute significantly to Guyana’s tourism sector, the family said it will be conveniently located directly off the main public road (East Demerara Highway) at Mahaica which is currently being transformed into a four-lane highway. Proprietor Praimchan Ramlochan, the release said will be utilising his knowledge and years of experience in business and Real Estate to develop and design what he described as a world-class Mall and Entertainment Complex which will help to transform the physical and business landscape of Mahaica and further contribute to Guyana’s growing economy.

Ramlochan born and raised at Mahaica founded Chris Auto Sale & Spares in 1998. While continuing to significantly invest in Guyana, Ramlochan entered the Canadian Real Estate Market in 2009 and has been well known as a prominent Real Estate Developer and Investor in Canada with properties across the Greater Toronto Area. “For Mr. Ramlochan, being able to bring such a major development to the community he was born and raised in is a great achievement. He stated: “this is my home from where it all started and I never want to forget that.”

According to the release the development will be a symbol of modern and sophisticated architecture featuring ample retail and office spaces, casual and fine dining restaurants including a rooftop restaurant and lounge, a food court, a beautifully designed parkette and a massive indoor entertainment facility spanning over 50,000 square feet.

“This entertainment facility will include an escape room and laser tags, arcade and carnival machines, virtual reality spaces, 7D-12D virtual simulator rides, multiple soft playgrounds for little children, a fast food restaurant, a gift shop, a few party rooms and many more,” the release added.

The project is being financed by Demerara Bank Ltd. Mr. Ramlochan expressed that he is extremely thankful to the bank and its executives for their continuous support and encouragement on this development.

“Mahaica is conveniently located between Georgetown and Berbice and has great potential to become a business hub in the future. The region is densely populated and this project will provide residents with easy access to goods and services that are not readily available nearby. With the entertainment aspect of this development, the main goal is to create a family-friendly environment with high quality entertainment for all age groups at affordable prices.

The grandeur of this project will add significant value to Guyana’s thriving Tourism Industry as it will not only attract Guyanese consumers, but a large number of tourists that visit the nation. A modern mall with such an elaborate entertainment centre will be the first of its kind in Guyana and will serve as a major tourist attraction in the future,” the release concluded.