Berbice storm to 10-wicket win over Select XI 

Kaieteur Sports – Half-centuries from Rampertab and Rampersaud Ramnauth helped Berbice set up a 10-wicket thumping over Select XI Sunday when 50-Over action continued at the Meten-Meer-Zorg Ground.
Select XI had a good outing batting first after Deonarain Dindyal stroked 10 fours in his 52 with Ari Kadir (26) and Andres Fraser (15) the main scorers for their team’s 140 score.
Berbice bowlers did the ideal damage as the crew of spinner Salim Khan (3-31), Kumar Deopersaud (3-28) and Afraz Budhoo (2-21) ran through the order.
Berbice in reply eased to their total of 141-0 thanks to the century stand between the Ramnauth’s. Rampersaud hit seven fours in his 51 but it was the aggressive knock of 77 off 73 with six fours and as many sixes from Rampertab, which guided the Ancient County boys to a huge win.
Demerara beat Essequibo by 48 runs
Batting first at Malteenoes, Demerara posted 214 all out following knocks from Zachary Jodah (40), Johnathan Van Lange (29), Sachin Balgobin (28), Alvin Mohabir (26) and Krsna Singh (17).
Essequibo had a good outing with the ball led by Gulcharran Chulai (3-34), Darwin Joseph (2-41) and Mahem Khan (2-48).
However, their batting folded, as despite a belligerent 76 from Thaddeus Lovell, who hammered 8 fours and three sixes.
Singh returned to grab 3-19, while Riyad Latiff (3-38) and Van Lange (2-29), which helped stemmed the flow of runs and secure the win.
