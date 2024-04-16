A leader whose time has come

Kaieteur News – Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo is the wrong man to be spearheading Guyana’s oil business. Mr. Jagdeo is the wrong man in the wrong place in the wrong business. Mr. Jagdeo is the worst presence that we can think of that should be allowed to be near this nation’s trillion-dollar oil and gas sector. Mr. Jagdeo must not have anything to do with this sector going forward.

He has caused enough damage, and he has displayed those worrying qualities that warn thunderously: he is not a fit and proper person, or leader, or contributor where the stewardship of this oil wealth is concerned. Since it has to be said, we will take the bull by the horns and lead the charge. We have lost all confidence that anything that Jagdeo does will result in what is good for Guyanese. For his friends and handpicked cronies, he will do his best and succeed, but for the rest of Guyanese hoping for something beneficial from this oil sector, Mr. Jagdeo is a lost cause, a precious hope wasted. This is the essence of the man Jagdeo, and as harsh as this may come across, he has lost all claims for any consideration that he is a leader who can be trusted.

Mr. Jagdeo has brought this upon himself, has only himself to blame for the dark place in which he must now barricade himself. Things have deteriorated to such a degree that the man in charge of the nation’s oil and gas sector cannot even provide a straight answer to the simplest of questions. Thus, he condemns himself, has made himself into the feeblest looking of leaders. In his hands is vested the power to speak for, push for, and fight for, what is bigger and better for the citizens of this country. Despite having the strength of the Guyanese people behind him, Mr. Jagdeo is the frailest of figures, one who can’t find his voice, feels for his words, and mumbles like someone trapped in a deep sleepwalking daze.

In what way has he trapped himself in his handling of this oil wealth of Guyana? Only he knows the answer to that probing question. But when he scavenges around and comes up with the kind of shifty, sneaky answers that he delivers to listeners and watchers, no more confirmation is needed, regarding what he may have done to himself. A man of his experiences and exposures should know, and know very well, that the management of oil is not the management of sugar. Though the latter has its challenges, it pales when compared to oil, and Mr. Jagdeo as President and now Vice President has done incomparably poorly with sugar. It is the poorest of recommendations for him to be put in charge of this national oil wealth. Further, we have accumulated a world of knowledge about sugar, and still this country has failed with it, can do no better than keep it on life support.

Considering all this, with Vice President Jagdeo as the central figure, the only one in the discussion, in our oil, the time has come for President Ali to summon the courage and strength and to act. President Ali has one choice and action only at his fingertips. Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo must go. He must be kept as far away as possible from this trillion-dollar oil and gas sector. The man as a Manager is poison, this leader for the sector is nothing but a loser, a loser, a loser. So, he must go. We would go as far as saying that, given the damage that Mr. Jagdeo has done to this country in many crucial sectors of the national economy, he should really be put out to pasture, so that there will be a stopping of the misery to which he has subjected the citizens of Guyana.

Though there are no hard feelings against the person of the Vice President himself, there are the worst reactions to the sum of his handiworks and the great harms that they have brought upon numerous Guyanese. President Ali is the Leader elected by the Guyanese people. He must know that Mr. Jagdeo’s time has come. Bharrat Jagdeo must go.