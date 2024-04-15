Latest update April 15th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Teen in fiery crash dies

Apr 15, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – Shane Lall, 16, the Essequibo teen involved in a fiery motorcycle crash last Wednesday has died.

Dead: Shane Lall

Dead: Shane Lall

Kaieteur News has been able to confirm that Lall succumbed to his injuries on Saturday at the Georgetown Public Hospital. According to relatives, he never regained consciousness.

Lall was left critical after the motorcycle he was riding crashed on Wednesday last at Perseverance, Essequibo Coast, Region Two. Kaieteur News learnt that the accident took place between 09:00h and 10:00 hrs.

Reports are that he crashed into a car while negotiating a turn in Perseverance. Eyewitnesses suggested that Lall was speeding and lost control of his motorcycle causing him to ride into oncoming traffic. Upon impact, his bike exploded while he was flung a fair distance away.

Eyewitnesses had recalled that the teen suffered severe injuries and was bleeding through his nostrils and eyes. He was rushed to the nearest hospital in an unconscious state but was later transferred to the GPHC’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where he died days later while receiving treatment.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | April. 12th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

 

Jagdeo prostituting Guyana

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Darron Niles hat-trick, Slingerz FC sink Buxton United 6 – 0

Darron Niles hat-trick, Slingerz FC sink Buxton United 6 – 0

Apr 15, 2024

– GDF edge Western Tigers 3 – 0 to stay unbeaten Kaieteur Sports – Slingerz FC and the Guyana Defence Force maintained their impressive form in the KFC Elite League with victories on...
Read More
Kwakwani unbeaten, ‘Multi’ face mixed results

Kwakwani unbeaten, ‘Multi’ face mixed results

Apr 15, 2024

Fruta/CPCE/Nexgen Golf Tournament a massive success

Fruta/CPCE/Nexgen Golf Tournament a massive...

Apr 15, 2024

GSSF host successful Steel Challenge Tier 1 Match

GSSF host successful Steel Challenge Tier 1 Match

Apr 15, 2024

Archibald, Baird shine bright in Cayenne

Archibald, Baird shine bright in Cayenne

Apr 15, 2024

Malteenoes Sports Club gets cricket gear

Malteenoes Sports Club gets cricket gear

Apr 15, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • A Crisis of Governance

    Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News – Guyana finds itself grappling with an electricity crisis that threatens not just... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]