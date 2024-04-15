Teen in fiery crash dies

Latest update April 15th, 2024 12:59 AM
Apr 15, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Shane Lall, 16, the Essequibo teen involved in a fiery motorcycle crash last Wednesday has died.
Kaieteur News has been able to confirm that Lall succumbed to his injuries on Saturday at the Georgetown Public Hospital. According to relatives, he never regained consciousness.
Lall was left critical after the motorcycle he was riding crashed on Wednesday last at Perseverance, Essequibo Coast, Region Two. Kaieteur News learnt that the accident took place between 09:00h and 10:00 hrs.
Reports are that he crashed into a car while negotiating a turn in Perseverance. Eyewitnesses suggested that Lall was speeding and lost control of his motorcycle causing him to ride into oncoming traffic. Upon impact, his bike exploded while he was flung a fair distance away.
Eyewitnesses had recalled that the teen suffered severe injuries and was bleeding through his nostrils and eyes. He was rushed to the nearest hospital in an unconscious state but was later transferred to the GPHC’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where he died days later while receiving treatment.
