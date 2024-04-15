Malteenoes Sports Club gets cricket gear

Kaieteur Sports – Malteenoes Sports Club has recently received support from the Project “Cricket Gear for Young and Promising Cricketers in Guyana.”

Located along Thomas Lands in Georgetown, Malteenoes Sports Club is the latest beneficiary of this collaborative effort led by Kishan Das from the USA and Anil Beharry from Guyana. The club received six white cricket balls and three red ones.

With a rich history of nurturing national junior and senior players, including the likes of Clayton Lambert who represented the West Indies senior team, Malteenoes is currently in a rebuilding phase.

The initiative aims to support the club’s efforts in strengthening their youth development programs. The balls were gratefully received by former national youth player Shaquille Williams, who expressed appreciation and assured that the club’s management is dedicated to restoring its former glory.

The total cricket-related items received or purchased so far include $460,000 in cash, along with various equipment such as colored cricket uniforms, trophies, cricket shoes, batting pads, cricket bats, batting gloves, thigh pads, wicket-keeping pads, arm guards, chest pads, boxes, cricket bags, bat rubbers, helmets, and even a fiberglass bat.

Additionally, former National wicketkeeper/batsman Sheik Mohamed donated gear worth more than $600,000. All cash donations are being utilized to purchase cricket gear as per the requests and needs of the recipients.

To date, seventy-two young players, both male and female, from all three counties of Guyana have directly benefited from the initiative, receiving gear bags, trophies, arm guards, bats, boxes, helmets, cricket shoes, batting pads, thigh pads, batting gloves, wicketkeeping pads, and gloves.

Many others have indirectly benefited from the project. Furthermore, cricket clubs in various areas including Pomeroon, Leguan, Wakenam, and Cotton Tree Die Hard, among others, have also received support in the form of cricket equipment and attire.

The distribution of cricket-related items, whether used or new, is provided free of cost to young and promising cricketers in Guyana.

Recipients are selected based on their skills, discipline, and commitment to education. Talent scouting is conducted nationwide, and club leaders play a vital role in identifying talent. Progressive and well-managed cricket clubs with robust youth programs are also eligible for support.

For those interested in contributing to this initiative, they can contact Anil Beharry at 623-6875 or Kishan Das at 1-718-664-0896.