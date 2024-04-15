Guyanese benefited from ICCR’s programmes

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) commemorated its 75th year of existence with a seminar organized virtually (on line) in Guyana. The organisation was founded in April 9, 1950 to promote cultural exchanges with other countries and people and to improve relations with nations through the medium of culture and since then its influence has grown globally.

From ancient times, India has been a center of higher learning as it is one of the oldest civilizations in the world. India has been known for its tremendous cultural influence around the globe for thousands of years, and even more so with a direct presence of Indians globally since 1828 in Reunion Island, Mauritius in 1834, Guyana in 1838, and elsewhere in subsequent years transplanting their culture. In recent decades with migration of Indians, their cultural practices have been institutionalized in different parts of UK, USA, Canada, and other western societies.

Some scholars describe India as a beacon of light for the West for centuries. As others pointed out, the richness of India’s culture is manifested in traditions, practices, languages, faiths and rituals. Though invaded and oppressed by foreigners and through colonial rule for centuries, the people of India still hold on to their rich culture and heritage. To promote and share this rich culture, ICCR was established. Its mission is to help foster and strengthen cultural and other relations and mutual understanding between India and other countries.

ICCR was founded as an autonomous (governs itself) organisation of the Government of India with funding from the central government. It has been involved in India’s ‘soft power’ diplomacy, promoting India’s global cultural relations through cultural exchange with the government and people of other countries. ICCR has sought to encourage mutual understanding between India and people of other nations and cultures. The ICCR has centers in some two dozen countries including in Guyana, Trinidad, Suriname, and Jamaica and also sends teams of cultural promoters to countries where there are no centers. The cultural centers were recently renamed Swami Vivekanand cultural centers. The centers provide a platform to promote Indian art, theatre, instrumental and vocal music of the genres and folk-art forms to audiences abroad. They disseminate information and engage in activities relating to India’s heritage, values and philosophy. These centers and ICCR’s other programmes create an endearing image of India’s soft power overseas.

Besides being involved in cultural promotions, ICCR has been administering scholarship programmes of the Government of India to foreigners. Some 5,000 foreign students from 140 countries were beneficiaries (with diploma and degrees thru the PhD) under this scheme in varied fields of endeavours. Guyanese and other West Indians took advantage of the opportunities for study offered by ICCR. Hundreds of Guyanese were (or are) beneficiaries of the programme studying dance, music, singing, Hindi, acting, yoga, and other subjects.

The principal goal of ICCR has been to foster harmony among people of Indian origin and non-Indians and to encourage interactions between the people of India and other countries and project Indian distinct cultural identity all over the world. To achieve its goal, ICCR hosts seminars, conferences, workshops, concerts, lessons in yoga, music, dancing, among other activities, abroad and at its centers in India to promote India in order to make foreigners understand and appreciate Indian culture. ICCR has been very kind and generous to Guyana and Guyanese. Many beneficiaries of ICCR’s programmes have been Guyanese. It is hoped that the effect of the organisation’s many programmes and scholarships will reverberate in stronger diplomatic, strategic and economic relations.

Yours truly,

Vishnu Bisram