GSSF host successful Steel Challenge Tier 1 Match

GSSF Steel Challenge Tier 1 Match winners
Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Sport Shooting Foundation (GSSF) hosted its Steel Challenge Tier 1 Match at Camp Stephenson Range, Timehri on April 7.
The event not only showcased the skill and precision of seasoned shooters but also celebrated the presence of new participants who added excitement and diversity to the competition.
The match kicked off with opening remarks from Match Director, Dr. Pravesh Harry, who warmly welcomed participants, including newcomers eager to test their skills.
Following Dr. Harry’s remarks, Range Master Ryan McKinnon provided essential safety briefings, ensuring that all shooters, both experienced and new, understood the importance of safety protocols.
Featuring three challenging stages – Accelerator, The Pendulum, and “We Own Ting” – the competition provided a thrilling experience for shooters of all levels.
As shooters were organized in a shooting order and took turns on each stage, spectators and competitors alike were treated to tense moments and exciting displays of marksmanship.
The competition requirements were straightforward, allowing shooters to focus on their performance.
Participants assumed their positions in a three feet square shooting box, with hands above their shoulders. Upon the beep of the electronic timer, shooters drew their firearms and aimed at the targets, with the timer stopping once the stop plate was hit.
Stats Officer for the match, Dr. Pravesh Harry, diligently compiled and released the results, highlighting the outstanding performances of both seasoned shooters and newcomers.
Beautiful trophies were presented by Mrs. Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon, one of the Directors of the Guyana Sport Shooting Foundation, to the deserving winners in both the Limited and Production divisions.
The Board of Directors extends their commendations to the Match Directors, Range Master, Stats Officer, Range Officers, and all the shooters for ensuring the success and efficiency of the event.
Special thanks are also extended to the Guyana Defence Force, Chief of Staff, Commissioner of Police, OC, ranks of TSU, Armoury, Guyana Police Force, the Media, and GSSF members for their unwavering support in promoting steel challenge shooting locally.
As an affiliate of the Steel Challenge Shooting Association (SCSA), the Guyana Sport Shooting Foundation reaffirms its commitment to welcoming and supporting new shooters in the sport.
The foundation looks forward to continuing to host inclusive and action-packed shooting events, providing opportunities for all pistol shooters to excel and enjoy the sport.
In the Limited Division, the top three winners were:
In the Production Division, the top three winners were:
