Archibald, Baird shine bright in Cayenne

Kaieteur Sports – Guyanese track and field athletes vied for Olympic qualification in French Guiana over the weekend, displaying remarkable performances despite falling short of securing direct tickets to Paris, France.

Emanuel Archibald, who represented Guyana in the Tokyo Olympics, showcased exceptional form, claiming victory in the 100m with a time of 10.13s, matching his Personal Best, and dominating the Long Jump with a leap spanning 7.94m.

Adding to his glory, Archibald, this year’s CAC Games 100m gold medallist, teamed up with Akeem Stewart, Noelex Holder, and Shamar Horatio to clinch victory in the men’s 4x100m relay, clocking in at 39.61s.

Their performance, while impressive, still falls short of the country’s longstanding national record of 39.59s, set by Clifton Schultz, Dennis Collison, Aubrey Wilson, and James Gilkes back in 1975.

Elsewhere, Leslain Baird, renowned for his bronze medal in the javelin at the Pan Am Games, emerged victorious in Cayenne with a throw spanning 76.10m, though it was a considerable distance from his Personal Best and National Record of 78.65m, established in 2018 at the South American Games.

Despite the challenges, the athletes remain undeterred as they continue their Olympic journey, aiming for further success at various competitions worldwide.