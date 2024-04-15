Archibald, Baird shine bright in Cayenne

Latest update April 15th, 2024 12:59 AM
Apr 15, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Guyanese track and field athletes vied for Olympic qualification in French Guiana over the weekend, displaying remarkable performances despite falling short of securing direct tickets to Paris, France.
Emanuel Archibald, who represented Guyana in the Tokyo Olympics, showcased exceptional form, claiming victory in the 100m with a time of 10.13s, matching his Personal Best, and dominating the Long Jump with a leap spanning 7.94m.
Adding to his glory, Archibald, this year’s CAC Games 100m gold medallist, teamed up with Akeem Stewart, Noelex Holder, and Shamar Horatio to clinch victory in the men’s 4x100m relay, clocking in at 39.61s.
Their performance, while impressive, still falls short of the country’s longstanding national record of 39.59s, set by Clifton Schultz, Dennis Collison, Aubrey Wilson, and James Gilkes back in 1975.
Elsewhere, Leslain Baird, renowned for his bronze medal in the javelin at the Pan Am Games, emerged victorious in Cayenne with a throw spanning 76.10m, though it was a considerable distance from his Personal Best and National Record of 78.65m, established in 2018 at the South American Games.
Despite the challenges, the athletes remain undeterred as they continue their Olympic journey, aiming for further success at various competitions worldwide.
Jagdeo prostituting Guyana
Apr 15, 2024– GDF edge Western Tigers 3 – 0 to stay unbeaten Kaieteur Sports – Slingerz FC and the Guyana Defence Force maintained their impressive form in the KFC Elite League with victories on...
Apr 15, 2024
Apr 15, 2024
Apr 15, 2024
Apr 15, 2024
Apr 15, 2024
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News – Guyana finds itself grappling with an electricity crisis that threatens not just... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – On April 10, the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]