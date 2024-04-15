Latest update April 15th, 2024 12:59 AM

Apology

Apr 15, 2024 News

Kaieteur News apologises for the publication in its magazine on Sunday April 14, 2024 edition an article naming Taiwan as a country. The Kaieteur News adopts the policy of the Guyana Government in recognising Taiwan as a province of China and also subscribes to the One China principle. We regret any inconvenience this error would have caused.

Darron Niles hat-trick, Slingerz FC sink Buxton United 6 – 0

Kwakwani unbeaten, ‘Multi’ face mixed results

Fruta/CPCE/Nexgen Golf Tournament a massive success

GSSF host successful Steel Challenge Tier 1 Match

Archibald, Baird shine bright in Cayenne

Malteenoes Sports Club gets cricket gear

