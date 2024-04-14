Soldier dies after falling ill during training session

Kaieteur News – A Guyana Defence Force (GDF) rank, identified as Corporal Leroy Thom of Second Infantry Batallion, reportedly died on Friday night after falling ill during a training session earlier that day.

The Corporal hails from Blueberry Hill, Linden and according to a statement sent out by the GDF, he was a student of the Section Commander Course at the Colonel John Clarke Military School at Tacama, Upper Berbice River.

“The rank complained of feeling unwell during a routine training event, and was taken to the Medical Centre where he was attended to by a registered nurse and medics”, GDF said.

After his condition worsened, a request was made for a medevac and a team of medical specialists from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) was air dashed to the training school on board the Bell 412 helicopter.

GDF stated that upon arrival, the team’s efforts to resuscitate Thom were futile and the soldier was pronounced dead.

His body was thereafter transported to Georgetown.

The Force has since notified the soldier’s family of the incident.

“The Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan, Officers and Ranks of the Guyana Defence Force extend their deepest condolences to the deceased’s family, friends, and colleagues”, GDF said while adding that a Board of Inquiry will be convened to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.