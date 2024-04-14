Sheriff Construction Transitions from Private to Public Projects

Latest update April 14th, 2024 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – Sheriff Construction, a subsidiary of the Sheriff Group of Companies, on Friday announced that it has successfully transitioned from private to public projects. In a press release, the company said it recently completed a Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) revetment project, setting a new benchmark for efficiency and quality in the industry.

“With a proven track record of excellence in private ventures, including the ongoing construction of the Berbice Mall at Palmyra, the recently completed Sheriff Office Complex in Da Silva Street, the Sheriff Hospital in West Demerara, as well as luxury homes and condominiums, Sheriff Construction is seeking to establish itself as a trusted name in the construction sector,” the company said in its statement.

Commenting on the company’s transition, Ameir Ahmad, Managing Director of Sheriff Guyana, remarked, “We are immensely proud of our team’s accomplishments on the plethora of private projects we have undertaken. As Guyana embarks on a decade of significant infrastructural transformation, reflected in the national budgets, Sheriff Construction is strategically positioning itself to seize the emerging opportunities and contribute to the overall development of the country.”

Hayma Singh, Head of Projects at Sheriff Construction, added, “Our success is attributed to the dedication and expertise of our team, who consistently deliver projects of the highest standards. We work with a core of experts, leveraging their skills and experience to ensure the successful execution of each endeavour.”

Sheriff Construction said it remains committed to delivering innovative solutions and contributing to Guyana’s growth and development.

“As the company expands its portfolio to include public projects, it continues to uphold its reputation for excellence and reliability in the construction industry,” the release concluded.

