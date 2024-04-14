Guyana to host second Local Content Summit

Kaieteur News – The MBW Energy Support Services Inc. (MBWESSI) and Prestige Management Consultant (PMC), in partnership with the Local Content Secretariat through the Ministry of Natural Resources are to host their second Local Content Summit on April 16, 2024, at Pegasus Suites, Kingston, Georgetown.

Themed “Creating Value, Driving Economic Expansion” the summit is an event geared towards knowledge sharing for local businesses in Guyana to understand the benefits of becoming Local Content certified and how to identify and capitalize on available and upcoming opportunities.

MBWESSI and PMC in a statement to the media said that the event will focus on ensuring that the Summit agenda is local content centered, with a mixture of both panel discussions and featured presentations.

The aim of the Summit is to discuss; the current Local Content Policy and Certification process; Local Content for the Oil and Gas Sector as a driver for Economic Expansion; Role of Local Content in the Supply and Value Chain; Joint Venture – Local and International and Bridging the Capacity Gap.

Notably, the 2024 summit is a joint endeavour spearheaded by two locally owned, women-led companies: MBWESSI and PMC. Together, they have meticulously curated a one day session packed with valuable insights and networking opportunities. The summit aims to bring together policymakers, regulatory and support agencies and organizations, educators, operators and sub- contractors, industry experts, vendors/ suppliers, investors, and the local private sector among other stakeholders.

The Government of Guyana (GoG), through the Local Content Secretariat of the Ministry of Natural Resources has fully endorsed this event and noted that “the Ministry via its Local Content Secretariat recognizes the vital importance of a conducive environment for local participation and development within Guyana’s petroleum sector. Further, as the unit legislatively empowered to monitor, implement, and enforce local content in Guyanese have within that its promotion not only drives economic growth but also contributes significantly to sustainable expansion for local suppliers and the up-skilling of Guyanese talent”.

The organizers of the summit said they are honoured to have leaders and business owners confirmed to speak, noting that it is so important to have speakers who understand the need, who relate to the sector(s) and who are directly involved in the road ahead.

The Summit’s opening plenary will include President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali as the Keynote Speaker, Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat as the Featured speaker, Mr. Martin Pertab, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Local Content Secretariat and Minister Deodat Indar as well as Mrs. Abbigale Loncke-Watson, CEO of MBW Energy Support Services Inc and Anita Ramprasad of Prestige Management Consultants.

Additional speakers include Phillip Rietema; ExxonMobil, Cassandra Jaikarran; Ocean Air Logistics, Sharlene Seegolam; SLB, Martin Cheong; SBM Offshore, Renatha Khan-Bovell; Nobel Corporation, Dr. Natasha Gaskin-Peters; CLBD, Donna Rickford; Supreme Laundromat, Khrishan Singh; GAICO, Kester Hutson; GCCI and more.

Many forward-looking companies have invested in supporting this important forum as sponsors, including Sispro Inc. ExxonMobil, International SOS, Nobel, GBoat, Action Invest Caribbean (Who’s Who Magazine), MCCG Guyana, Tropic Construction Solutions, GAICO and Vistar Engineering and Contracting Services and the organizers extend their sincere thanks for the support, while assuring that there are more opportunities available for additional sponsors.

To learn more, visit localcontentsummitguyana.com or call +592.602.5996.