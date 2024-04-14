Bowlers pilot Harpy Eagles to crushing 212 run win over Scorpions

2024 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 6 Day 4…

Kaieteur Sports – Defending Regional 4-Day Champions Guyana Harpy Eagles surged to a 212- run win over Jamaica Scorpions yesterday, bringing an end to an exciting match at Sabina Park.

Guyana piled on 424 in their first innings, thanks to Kemol Savory’s majestic 155 coupled with Tevin Imlach 101*.

Guyana then declared on 147-7 after a decent second innings led by Imlach again with 44 and Kevin Sinclair 36, the primary scorers.

Jamaica were outplayed in both innings, first being knocked over for 153 before being kept to 206 with Kirk McKenzie the top-scorer with 40 in the second innings.

Day 4 belonged to the Guyana bowlers, who operated with a pack-like mentality as they hunted the final 8 wickets.

Off-spinner Sinclair snared 3-32, while Left-arm Test spinner Gudakesh Motie returned 3-29 and Veerasammy Permaul (1-37).

The fast-bowlers also chipped in on the final day as Isai Thorne (2-30) and Niall Smith (1-47) tied up any loose ends.

McKenzie, Johan Buchanan (39) and Pete Salmon (30) were the men responsible for leading the Scorpions chase.