Latest update April 14th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Bowlers pilot Harpy Eagles to crushing 212 run win over Scorpions 

Apr 14, 2024 Sports

Gudakesh Motie and Kevin Sinclair spun Guyana to a huge win on Saturday. 

Gudakesh Motie and Kevin Sinclair spun Guyana to a huge win on Saturday.

2024 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 6 Day 4…

Kaieteur Sports – Defending Regional 4-Day Champions Guyana Harpy Eagles surged to a 212- run win over Jamaica Scorpions yesterday, bringing an end to an exciting match at Sabina Park.

Guyana piled on 424 in their first innings, thanks to Kemol Savory’s majestic 155 coupled with Tevin Imlach 101*.

Guyana then declared on 147-7 after a decent second innings led by Imlach again with 44 and Kevin Sinclair 36, the primary scorers.

Jamaica were outplayed in both innings, first being knocked over for 153 before being kept to 206 with Kirk McKenzie the top-scorer with 40 in the second innings.

Day 4 belonged to the Guyana bowlers, who operated with a pack-like mentality as they hunted the final 8 wickets.

Off-spinner Sinclair snared 3-32, while Left-arm Test spinner Gudakesh Motie returned 3-29 and Veerasammy Permaul (1-37).

The fast-bowlers also chipped in on the final day as Isai Thorne (2-30) and Niall Smith (1-47) tied up any loose ends.

McKenzie, Johan Buchanan (39) and Pete Salmon (30) were the men responsible for leading the Scorpions chase.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | April. 12th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

 

Jagdeo prostituting Guyana

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Bowlers pilot Harpy Eagles to crushing 212 run win over Scorpions 

Bowlers pilot Harpy Eagles to crushing 212 run win over Scorpions 

Apr 14, 2024

2024 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 6 Day 4… Kaieteur Sports – Defending Regional 4-Day Champions Guyana Harpy Eagles surged to a 212- run win over Jamaica Scorpions yesterday,...
Read More
Hetmyer the hero as Royals take low-scoring thriller

Hetmyer the hero as Royals take low-scoring...

Apr 14, 2024

Omar Sam sensational for Chase’s Academic with 4 goals

Omar Sam sensational for Chase’s Academic with...

Apr 14, 2024

Team Mohamed sponsors Kataleya Sam to Pan Am Chess Championships in Florida

Team Mohamed sponsors Kataleya Sam to Pan Am...

Apr 14, 2024

Bartica Easter Regatta deemed a huge succeed – Chairman Williams

Bartica Easter Regatta deemed a huge succeed...

Apr 14, 2024

GCB/ECB unearth talent with the establishment of academies

GCB/ECB unearth talent with the establishment of...

Apr 14, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]