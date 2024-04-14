11 contractors bid to rehabilitate 30 pontoons on DHB

Kaieteur News – Eleven contractors have submitted bids to rehabilitate 30 pontoons on the Demerara Harbour Bridge with total works estimated to cost $750 million.

The bids for the project were revealed during a recent opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office. The Ministry of Public Works had issued a tender stating that the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation (DHBC) would be rehabilitating 28 regular pontoons (Lot 1) which are estimated to cost $639,329,431, and two large pontoons (Lot2) which are estimated to cost $111,377,810.

The contractors who submitted bids to NPTAB are: Industrial Fabrication Inc. – (Lot1) $368,425,489, (Lot) $49,688,657; S. Jagmohan Construction & General Supplies Inc. – (Lot1) $493,665,780, (Lot2) $87,814,760; EC Vieira Investment Limited – (Lot1) $631,546,797, (Lot2) $108,819,601; Ideal Engineering Services Inc. – (Lot1) $611,941,000, (Lot2) $104,421,900; Guyana Port Inc. – (Lot1) $534,474,904, (Lot2) $101,163,113; Sheriff Construction Inc. – (Lot1) $593,197,000, (Lot2) $94,131,950; Akbar Architecture Construction & Engineering Services – (Lot1) $635,074,330, (Lot2) $95,226,110; Errol Cush Contracting Services – (Lot1) $616,525,852, (Lot2) $95,280,900; AJM Enterprise – (Lot1) $640,351,800, (Lot2) $112,392,060; Gopie Investments Inc. – (Lot1) $585,436,500, (Lot2) $99,335,170; and JC Investment & Real Estate Services Inc. – (Lot1) $629,948,000, (Lot2) $99,523,050.

This publication understands that the pontoons are being repaired to ensure safety on the 45-year-old floating bridge.

General Manager (GM) of the DHBC, Wayne Watson told Kaieteur News that the pontoons are the last set to be rehabilitated. “After a period, you have installed a new pontoon, you have to rehabilitate those pontoons they have a lifecycle. So, for the last three years we have been rehabilitating pontoons, so these are the remainder of the set that would have passed that rehabilitation period,” he briefly explained.

He noted that these must be repaired to ensure commuters’ safety on the bridge. When asked if the rehabilitation works on the pontoons would affect the flow of traffic on the bridge, the General Manager assured that this would not be the case. He related that when the pontoons go for repairs, temporary ones would be installed, and the cycle would continue until all are repaired.

This publication understands that apart from other structural works, there would also be the replacement of 20 anodes per pontoon.

At his yearend press conference in December, Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill had stated that in 2023, the DHB would have rehabilitated some 56 pontoons. Watson related that each year they would try to repair 25 to 30 pontoons, and the set that are out to tender now would be the last to be rehabilitated.

The GM had also said that the DHB’s 2024 budget is expected to last for the life or operation of the bridge, which would see them carrying out maintenance works from time to time on the carriage of the bridge.

This year, the DHBC was allocated $935 million for rehabilitative works.

The floating bridge would soon be replaced by the new Demerara River Bridge which is currently under construction.