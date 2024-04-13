Taxi driver shot by brother during row over girlfriend

Latest update April 13th, 2024 12:59 AM
Apr 13, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A 38-year-old taxi driver was shot in the region of his thigh on Thursday by his 32-year-old brother at Castello Housing Scheme, La Penitence, Georgetown during an argument about the victim’s girlfriend.
The injured man has been identified as Lawrence Fanfair, and the suspect as Rendell Vanrassum.
According to police, the shooting incident occurred at about 23:00hrs on Thursday at Lot 21 Castello Housing Scheme, La Penitence.
Police said that the brothers were arguing over a woman whom Fanfair shares a relationship with. At the time, Fanfair was said to be seated on a chair outside of their house when Vanrassum whipped out a black handgun from his right side pants waist and fired a shot at his brother hitting him on his left thigh.
Vanrassum then made good his escape while Fanfair was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) by his relatives, where he was admitted as a patient in the male medical ward, with his condition listed as stable.
Investigations are ongoing.
