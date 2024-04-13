Round of 16: Petra/Milo Schools U18 Football KO stage set for today & tomorrow

Kaieteur Sports – The most talked about, Milo Schools Under-18 Football tournament enters its round of 16 stage today at the Ministry of Education ground. Expertly put together by the Petra Organisation, the 10th edition of the tournament promises an electrifying lineup of matches, showcasing the best young talent in school football.

In the opening match (#37), Leonora Secondary face off against Bartica Secondary, both teams boasting two wins each in the competition. Bishops High, with one win from three matches, take on the formidable Chase’s Academic Foundation, undefeated with three wins in group A.

Meanwhile, Group B leaders Dolphin Secondary meet Queens College in match #3, while East Ruimveldt Secondary clashes with South Ruimveldt Secondary in what promises to be an enthralling encounter.

As the tournament advances towards determining the final four teams, tomorrow brings four more exciting matches, with the winners securing coveted semifinal spots.

The competition offers enticing financial rewards, with $300,000, $200,000, $150,000, and $75,000 awarded to the top four finishers, respectively, to be utilized for school projects. Trophies and incentives await outstanding players, top goal-scorers, and the goalkeeper with the most saves.

Sponsored by Massy Distribution under the Nestle ‘Milo’ Brand and supported by MVP Sports, Yellow Steel Inc., Ministry of Education, Blue Water Shipping, and the Guyana Football Federation.