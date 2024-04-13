Latest update April 13th, 2024 12:59 AM

Peters Hall meet Providence in EBCA 2nd Division 40-Over final this Sunday

Apr 13, 2024 Sports

Providence Captain Michael Realine.

Kaieteur Sports – The East Bank Cricket Association’s Second Division 40-Over Cricket Competition is set to reach a fever pitch on Sunday, April 14th, with the grand finale at Farm Ground. Tournament powerhouse, Providence will lock horns with Peters Hall, in what is deemed Clash of the ‘East Bank’ Titans.

Peters Hall Captain Yogeendra Singh

Peters Hall Cricket Club, led by their formidable batting lineup, is poised for a fierce battle. Spearheaded by the dynamic batters Narendra Persaud and the dependable captain Yogeendra Singh, they will be looking to set a daunting target. With Aryan Haripersaud and Devin Roopnarine adding depth to their arsenal, Peters Hall is armed and ready to unleash a barrage of runs. In the bowling department, the duo of Solomon Cameron and Ray Newton will be aiming to stifle Providence’s batting lineup and restrict them to a modest total.

However, Providence Sports Club is no stranger to success, boasting a roster of seasoned players who have shown throughout the season. Dwain Dick, Ovid Richardson, Michael Realine, Keith Fraser, Quincy Grimmond, and Jermain Grovesnor have been instrumental in Providence’s journey to the final. With their stellar performances, Providence poses a significant threat to Peters Hall’s ambitions.

With both teams in peak form and riding high on momentum, the stage is set for an enthralling battle. Spectators can expect a display of top-notch cricket as these two sides leave no stone unturned in their quest for glory.

The action is scheduled to commence at 10:00 a.m., promising a day filled with edge-of-your-seat excitement and unforgettable moments.

The tournament is made possible by the East Bank Cricket Association, with generous support from sponsors including David Sugrim, Patrick Khan, Mohamed Trading, Ramesh Trophy Stall, Khan Labels, and Camille’s Academy.

