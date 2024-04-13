Iconic artists Sean Paul, Kes collaborate on T20 World Cup anthem

SportsMax – Jamaica’s iconic Grammy award winning artist Sean Paul and Soca superstar Kes have joined forces to produce the official anthem of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to be hosted in the West Indies and United States.

With just 50 days to go until the start of the global cricket spectacle, production is in full swing for the track that will reverberate around the world when 20 international teams come together across the Caribbean and United States from June 1-29. The anthem is being produced by Michael “Tano” Montano and will be launched in the coming weeks, together with the music video, which will feature cameos from several well-known superstars.

Grammy-award winning artist Sean Paul expressed delight to be working on the project.

“Cricket has always been a major part of our culture, so I’m honoured to record the official anthem for the T20 World Cup. I’m a big fan of Kes and the track will feature a nice touch of the Caribbean, with some dance, to an international vibe and of course Soca – it will be a real anthem for people to sing out and feel the spirit of unity,” he shared.

Soca superstar Kes, whose given name is Kees Dieffenthaller, echoed similar sentiments.

“Our mission has always been about bringing worlds together, so blending cricket, (dear to us in the Caribbean), with music is a powerful combination. Shoutout to Sean Paul, Tano, and the whole team for creating this musical vibe. Can’t wait for everyone to sing along to this worldwide anthem and bring the party to stadiums across the West Indies and USA,” Kes noted.

The anthem will add to the excitement that has been building since the World Cup trophy tour launch in New York. The Caribbean leg of the trophy tour continued in Barbados on Friday.

Claire Furlong, ICC’s General Manager, Marketing and Communications welcomed the excitement around the tournament.

“Excitement is building towards the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, with the first match between USA and Canada starting in just 50 days’ time at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas. We are delighted to have two globally recognised artists who are at the top of their genres in Sean Paul and Kes produce our tournament anthem, which will set the tone for the biggest cricket carnival spectacle ever. Fans can expect a song that will reflect the Caribbean identity, while retaining universal appeal for global cricket fans, themed around the event’s marketing campaign ‘Out of this World’,” Furlong shared.

Meanwhile, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Tournament Director Fawwaz Baksh concurred.

“The upcoming launch of the official tournament anthem led by Grammy Award winner Sean Paul and Soca icon Kes comes as we get ready to launch party-stand tickets which is something fans have been eagerly awaiting. Adding to the already hyped excitement, the World Cup trophy tour is now in the Caribbean and people from all walks of life are looking forward to seeing the coveted trophy in person. It’s an exciting time in the West Indies and USA and we are looking forward to welcoming fans from around the world to be part of an out of this world T20 World Cup experience,” Baksh said.

The ICC’s announcement of the artists to feature on the official anthem comes as party-stand tickets for World Cup matches are also set to go on sale on April 15, at tickets.t20worldcup.com, with prices starting at just US$25. General tickets are also available for purchase on the ticketing website and will be available at box offices across the Caribbean when they open in the coming weeks.

Party-stand tickets will be available for all matches across the Caribbean, including those for the Group Stage, Super 8, semi-finals and final. Additionally, limited hospitality package options are available for all matches across the West Indies. In the USA, packages to all eight matches in New York, including for India v Pakistan on June 9, are now available to purchase.

And US Ambassador to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean Roger Nyhus got batting tips from Carlos Brathwaite during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 trophy tour at the US Embassy in Barbados, yesterday April 12. The bat is the one Brathwaite used in the 2016 final against England at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.