‘Hold your horses’ – Mahipaul urges calm, unity as infighting heats up in PNCR

Kaieteur News – Amid the fierce infighting gripping Guyana’s main opposition party – Peoples National Congress Reform, Central Executive Member, Ganesh Mahipaul has stepped forward to urge calm and unity. He also called for greater civility as rival factions trade barbs at each other ahead of the much anticipated Congress.

This week the nation witnessed the public denunciation of the leadership of party leader, Aubrey Norton by former General Secretary, Amna Ally and then the retort by the current Chairman, Shurwayne Holder who not only defended the stewardship of Norton, but also questioned Ally’s contributions to the party since 2020.

Since then several other persons have joined the fray including former Mayor of Georgetown, Ubraj Narine and Egland Gomes. There is also loud chatter on social media about the internal struggle of the party founded by the late Executive President of Guyana, Forbes Burnham.

Mahipaul, a Member of Parliament and a key representative of the Region Three constituency of the party, told the Kaieteur News that this was not the time for “the tearing apart of each other.”

“The common enemy is at the gate and we must all band together to fight the corrupt, PPP Government not our members,” he added. Then in a public missive he said as the PNCR prepares for its biennial Delegates’ Congress in 2024, the anticipation and energy within the party are noticeable.

“As the strongest, largest, and most democratic political party in Guyana, the PNCR embodies the spirit of inclusivity and empowerment, where every financial member has the opportunity to shape the party’s future. With the Congress looming before August 31, 2024, members are gearing up for a pivotal moment in the party’s trajectory. At the heart of this democratic process lies the freedom for any member to vie for elected offices, including Leader, Chairman, Vice-Chairs, Treasurer, or CEC member.”

According to Mahipaul, currently, the stage is set with Aubrey Norton, M.P., signaling his intention to seek re-election as Leader, while Roysdale Forde, SC, MP, has expressed his intent to contest for the same position.

“Both individuals bring a wealth of dedication and experience, embodying the PNCR’s rich history of service and commitment,” the MP said.

He noted that as the Congress draws nearer, it’s expected that many other devoted members will step forward to declare their intentions to contest for various offices. This exercise of democratic rights is fundamental to the PNCR’s ethos and underscores the diversity of voices within the party.

“Reflecting on past Congresses, characterised by robust debates and healthy competition, it’s imperative to emphasise the importance of maintaining integrity and playing by the rules. While spirited discourse is integral to democracy, it’s essential to champion policies and programmes that resonate with the membership and offer a vision for a brighter future.” Stressing the coming together of all the forces, Mahipaul said, “unity must be our guiding principle as we rally our troops for victory in 2025.”

He said despite differences, a shared commitment to the PNCR’s ideals and objectives should unite “us in our pursuit of national progress and prosperity.”

Mahipaul said amidst the challenges facing Guyana, the PNCR stands as a beacon of hope, uniquely positioned to lead the nation towards a better tomorrow.

“With maturity, mutual respect, and a focus on the greater good, we can overcome any obstacle that lies ahead. To all my comrades, I extend my best wishes as they seek office. Let us rally together, unwavering in our support for the PNCR, as we march towards a brighter future for Guyana,” Mahipaul said.