East La Penitence man remanded for stealing phone, jewellery

Apr 13, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Mark Younge at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court

Kaieteur News – A 51-year old man of lot 183 East La Penitence, Georgetown was on Friday remanded to prison after he was charged with the offence of simple larceny.

The man, Mark Younge, is accused of stealing an Iphone and two gold chains from the victim. The accused appeared before Senior Magistrate Clive Nurse where the charge was read to him. He pleaded not guilty.

According to Police, on April 5, 2024 on Regent Street, Georgetown, Younge stole an Iphone 11 ProMax valued $200,000 and two gold chains valued $420,000 from the victim.

Younge was represented by Attorney Clyde Ford who pleaded with the court to grant his client bail. Ford told the court that Young will abide by any conditions set, should bail be granted.

During Friday’s case, it was noted that Younge was previously charged with Robbery Under Arms in 2015. As a result, the prosecutor objected to bail being granted on the ground that Younge was previously charged.

As a result, Magistrate Nurse refused bail on the ground listed by the prosecutor. Court was adjourned to May 24, 2024.

