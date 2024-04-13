Driver on $200,000 bail for causing death by dangerous driving

Kaieteur News – A 48-year-old man was on Friday granted $200,000 bail when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer a Causing Death by Dangerous Driving charge.

The man, Lee Lawrence Holder, of Lot 661 Paradise, East Coast Demerara (ECD) made his first appearance before Chief Magistrate Sherdell Isaacs –Marcus. He was not required to plea to the indictable offence.

Holder is accused of driving motorcar PAF #3166 in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of 46-year-old Conal Anthony Husbands on March 25, 2024 at Cummings and Church Street, Georgetown.

Police said that on March 25, 2024 the vehicle driven by Holder was proceeding north along the western drive lane of Cummings Street, while Motorcycle # CM 2986, driven by Husbands was proceeding east along the northern drive lane of Church Street, when as both vehicles approached the intersection of Cummings and Church Street, Holder failed to stop at the stop sign and collided with the motorcycle.

Both vehicles were damaged from the impact of the collision and the motorcyclist was flung some distance on the northern parapet of Church Street and received injuries about his body. The man was picked up by EMT personnel in a semi-conscious condition and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was examined by the doctors on duty. He subsequently succumbed to his injuries.

Holder was represented by Attorney-at-Law, Adrian Thompson, who made an application for bail in a reasonable sum. The Attorney told the court that his client has no prior record and that Holder is not a flight risk. It was also revealed by Thompson, that Holder was placed on $150,000 station bail.

Prosecutor Lacon Quincy did not object to bail but petitioned the court to grant same in a substantial amount.

In light of this, Magistrate Isaacs-Marcus placed Holder on $200,000 bail. He is scheduled to return to court on May 7, 2024.