Latest update April 13th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Diamond Insurance sponsors 2024 Women’s Chess Championship

Apr 13, 2024 Sports

Female Chess star, Sasha Shariff.

Female Chess star, Sasha Shariff.

Kaieteur Sports – The Female Division of the Guyana Chess Federation will kick off its annual women and girls tournament this weekend with the 2024 Women’s Chess Championship Qualifiers and 2024 Women’s Chess Championship, sponsored by Diamond Insurance.

The seven-round qualifying tournament starts today, April 13th, 2024, and continues on April 14th, 20th and 21st at the National Racquet Center, Woolford Avenue, Georgetown. The final round will be played on Sunday, April 21st, where the top 9 performers will qualify to play in the Championship tournament, vying for the title of the 2024 Women’s Chess Champion, coming up against reigning Women’s Champion Jessica Callender, who is looking to defend her title.

The tournament will see some of Guyana’s best female players go head to head in testing their skills to determine who will make it to the Championship.

Some notable players on the tournament roster vying for the top spots are Sasha Shariff, runner-up for the 2023 Women’s Chess Championship, Aditi Joshi, current National Under-14 Champion, Shazeeda Rahim, Ciel Clement, Nellisha Johnson and youngsters Chelsea Harrison and Saura Ruplall.

Two rounds will be played each day, using the Swiss format with a time control of 90 minutes with 30 seconds of additional time after each move.

The Guyana Chess Federation wishes to express its appreciation to the management of Diamond Insurance for their continued support in promoting the sport of chess in Guyana, especially towards the women and girls competitions. It is the second year that Diamond Insurance has supported women in chess.

The 2024 Women’s Chess Championship Qualifiers and Chess Championship tourneys are part of the qualifying process for the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary in September this year.

Top performers will also gain Grand Prix points from these tournaments and the 2024 Grand Prix Tourneys, which will then be tallied and calculated to see who will make the top five for the Guyana female team.

For more information on upcoming tournaments and to keep updated with player stat details, please visit our website at www.guyanachess.gy. Interested persons who wish to join the GCF can do so, on guyanachess.gy. The GCF also offers chess classes every Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm to school students at School of the Nations.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | April. 12th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Police wicked to bruk down the people gate

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Scorpions eyeing 296 for victory with 8 wickets remaining as Eagles close in on likely win

Scorpions eyeing 296 for victory with 8 wickets remaining as Eagles...

Apr 13, 2024

2024 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 6 Day 3 GHE vs. JS Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Harpy Eagles maintained their grip on this battle after leaving the Jamaicans with almost 300 runs for...
Read More
Iconic artists Sean Paul, Kes collaborate on T20 World Cup anthem

Iconic artists Sean Paul, Kes collaborate on T20...

Apr 13, 2024

Raekwon Noel seeks assistance to realise Olympic dream

Raekwon Noel seeks assistance to realise Olympic...

Apr 13, 2024

One Guyana King and Queen of the Sand Beach Football tournament starts today – Bakewell on board

One Guyana King and Queen of the Sand Beach...

Apr 13, 2024

Round of 16: Petra/Milo Schools U18 Football KO stage set for today & tomorrow

Round of 16: Petra/Milo Schools U18 Football KO...

Apr 13, 2024

Diamond Insurance sponsors 2024 Women’s Chess Championship

Diamond Insurance sponsors 2024 Women’s Chess...

Apr 13, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]