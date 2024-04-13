Deonarain, Khan among top performers as U19 T20 action commences 

Latest update April 13th, 2024 12:59 AM
Apr 13, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Friday’s double-header of the GCB U19 men’s 50overs Tournament got underway as powerhouses Berbice and Demerara secure respective wins as they look to this weekend’s second round.
Opener Romeo Deonarain scored 53 not out while Sachin Balgobin hit 46 off 44 balls, guiding Demerara to 101-1 in reply to the Select XI’s total of 100.
Demerara earlier knocked over the Select team for an even 100 runs with Justin Doobay (29), Nityanand Mathura (19) and Cyanna Shiloh Adams (17), their main run-getters.
The Demerara bowlers put on a clinic as Wavell Allen (3-23), Riyad Latiff (3-33) and and Alvin Mohabir (2-7), helped make light work of the competition.
Batting first, Essequibo were bowled out for 108 after Berbice bowlers Salim Khan (3-30), Kumar Deopersaud (2-11) and Sanjay Algoo (2-27) led a hostile bowling exhibition.
Openers Shahid Viera (25) and Rajindra Ramballi (21) failed to capitalize on their start while Jadon Campbell (24) rounded off the top scorers list for Essequibo.
Berbice then raced to 109-3 thanks to a string of scores from Damion Cecil (31*), Rashad Gaffur (22) along with the Ramnauth’s, openers Rampertab (27) and Rampersaud (11).
Only Gulcharran Chulai (1-25) and seamer Bruce Vincent (2-32) could find success with the ball for Essequibo.
Round 2 continues tomorrow, Sunday, March 14 with Essequibo and Demerara battling at Lusignan while Meten-Meer-Zorg will host Berbice versus the Select XI, from 9:30h respectively.
Police wicked to bruk down the people gate
Apr 13, 20242024 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 6 Day 3 GHE vs. JS Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Harpy Eagles maintained their grip on this battle after leaving the Jamaicans with almost 300 runs for...
Apr 13, 2024
Apr 13, 2024
Apr 13, 2024
Apr 13, 2024
Apr 13, 2024
Kaieteur News – Jagdeo has more excuses than a politician caught in a scandal. But no amount of blame-shedding and... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – The escalation of violence in Gaza by Israel has prompted a global outcry,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]