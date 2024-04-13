Latest update April 13th, 2024 12:59 AM

Deonarain, Khan among top performers as U19 T20 action commences 

Apr 13, 2024 Sports

2024 GCB men’s 50overs U19 Inter-county tournament Round 1 

– Demerara, Berbice secure wins after double-header opening round 

Kaieteur Sports – Friday’s double-header of the GCB U19 men’s 50overs Tournament got underway as powerhouses Berbice and Demerara secure respective wins as they look to this weekend’s second round.

Salim Khan had a good day for Berbice. 

Demerara beat Select XI by 9 wickets at Lusignan 

Opener Romeo Deonarain scored 53 not out while Sachin Balgobin hit 46 off 44 balls, guiding Demerara to 101-1 in reply to the Select XI’s total of 100.

Demerara earlier knocked over the Select team for an even 100 runs with Justin Doobay (29), Nityanand Mathura (19) and Cyanna Shiloh Adams (17), their main run-getters.

Opener Romeo Deonarain scored a half-century yesterday.

The Demerara bowlers put on a clinic as Wavell Allen (3-23), Riyad Latiff (3-33) and and Alvin Mohabir (2-7), helped make light work of the competition.

Berbice defeat Essequibo by 7 wickets at Malteenoes 

Batting first, Essequibo were bowled out for 108 after Berbice bowlers Salim Khan (3-30), Kumar Deopersaud (2-11) and Sanjay Algoo (2-27) led a hostile bowling exhibition.

Openers Shahid Viera (25) and Rajindra Ramballi (21) failed to capitalize on their start while Jadon Campbell (24) rounded off the top scorers list for Essequibo.

Berbice then raced to 109-3 thanks to a string of scores from Damion Cecil (31*), Rashad Gaffur (22) along with the Ramnauth’s, openers Rampertab (27) and Rampersaud (11).

Only Gulcharran Chulai (1-25) and seamer Bruce Vincent (2-32) could find success with the ball for Essequibo.

Defending Champs Berbice got off to a strong yesterday. 

Round 2 continues tomorrow, Sunday, March 14 with Essequibo and Demerara battling at Lusignan while Meten-Meer-Zorg will host Berbice versus the Select XI, from 9:30h respectively.

