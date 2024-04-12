Latest update April 12th, 2024 12:59 AM

Mahaicony house goes up in flames after owner received threats from villager

Apr 12, 2024

The gutted section of Sheik Sauttar’s home

The gutted section of Sheik Sauttar’s home

Kaieteur News – A section of a house at De Kindren, Mahaicony was destroyed by fire on Wednesday after the owner Sheik Sauttar received threats from a villager.

Sauttar told Kaieteur News that he and the villager had a confrontation over the dumping of garbage on his (Sauttar) property.

He claimed that the villager became angry and attacked him and other family members with a cutlass. The man even tried to run a bus over one of his relatives during the argument.

Sauttar said that during the confrontation the villager threatened to burn his house down.  The man said that he reported the threat to police the same evening it was made.

Ranks were sent to the village to arrest the villager but they reported that they could not locate the man.

The following day, Sauttar’s house went up in flames.

“I was at work today (Wednesday), and a get a phone call that my house is on fire,” Sauttar said before adding “When I came home the fire truck was already there”.

The man told Kaieteur News that his neighbours also helped to contain the fire from spreading and completely destroying his two-storey wooden and concrete house.

The Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Fire Service are investigating the circumstances that might have led to the fire.

Savory 155, Imlach 101* re-shift momentum as Guyana 

GBA finalises fight roster for 'Champion of Champions' boxing tournament in St. Lucia

Dolphin Speed Swim Club to Host Exciting Swim Meet and Short Course Competition on April 14

Johnny Barnwell's Kings & Queens Dominoes and 4-a-side Football kicks off this weekend

Anand Ramchand set to Debut RenaultSport Megane Trophy at GMR&SC Circuit championship opener

Queenside Chess Camp sees more women participating in Chess

