Mahaicony house goes up in flames after owner received threats from villager

Latest update April 12th, 2024 12:59 AM
Apr 12, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A section of a house at De Kindren, Mahaicony was destroyed by fire on Wednesday after the owner Sheik Sauttar received threats from a villager.
Sauttar told Kaieteur News that he and the villager had a confrontation over the dumping of garbage on his (Sauttar) property.
He claimed that the villager became angry and attacked him and other family members with a cutlass. The man even tried to run a bus over one of his relatives during the argument.
Sauttar said that during the confrontation the villager threatened to burn his house down. The man said that he reported the threat to police the same evening it was made.
Ranks were sent to the village to arrest the villager but they reported that they could not locate the man.
The following day, Sauttar’s house went up in flames.
“I was at work today (Wednesday), and a get a phone call that my house is on fire,” Sauttar said before adding “When I came home the fire truck was already there”.
The man told Kaieteur News that his neighbours also helped to contain the fire from spreading and completely destroying his two-storey wooden and concrete house.
The Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Fire Service are investigating the circumstances that might have led to the fire.
