Kaieteur News retracts article on airplanes purchased from India

Kaieteur News – Kaieteur News would like to retract an article published on April 5, 2024 with the headline “Guyana borrowed to buy two airplanes for the price of four”.

The erroneous article was premised on a miscalculation of the price for the aircraft. This media house had incorrectly reported that the Indian government had purchased six Dornier-228 aircraft for US$31.9 million from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) – a company that Guyana had purchased two similar planes from for US$16 million. Kaieteur News apologises for the error and any inconvenience it may have caused.