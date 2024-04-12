Johnny Barnwell’s Kings & Queens Dominoes and 4-a-side Football kicks off this weekend

Latest update April 12th, 2024 12:59 AM
Apr 12, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Johnny ‘Overseas’ Barnwell is gearing up to celebrate his 78th birthday in style with a thrilling Kings and Queens Dominoes Competition. Scheduled for Saturday, April 13, the event will take place at Wills Hideout in Vryheid Lust.
The Kings and Queens Dominoes competition promises an exciting start to the festivities; kicking off at 6:30 p.m. Participants can join the fun for an entry fee of $1,000 per person. Throughout the night, numerous medals and trophies will be awarded, adding to the competitive spirit of the event.
Following the dominoes competition, the excitement continues into the following day with a highly anticipated 4-a-side football tournament. This event will be held at the Vryheid Lust Tarmac, where intense matches and thrilling moments culminate the weekend of celebration.
On Sunday, the festivities reach its peak with the Senior Small-Goal football competition, which is set for the Vryheid Lust Tarmac. Alongside the thrilling matches, participants/teams will have the opportunity to win cash prizes, as well as medals and trophies. The action begins at 7:00p.m., ensuring a thrilling conclusion to the birthday celebrations.
Trophy Stall at Bourda Market has generously donated trophies and medals, adding prestige to the competitions. Additionally, P&P Insurance and Ken Phillips, CEO of Antarctic Maintenance and Repairs, have sponsored cash prizes.
Police wicked to bruk down the people gate
Apr 12, 20242024 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 6 Day 2 GHE vs. JS – Permaul 5-55, Guyana lead by 271 runs heading into Day 3 Kaieteur Sports – It was a magical first innings for the...
Apr 12, 2024
Apr 12, 2024
Apr 12, 2024
Apr 12, 2024
Apr 12, 2024
Kaieteur News – Credibility is the currency of trust. It’s the basis upon which public trust is built, and in... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – The escalation of violence in Gaza by Israel has prompted a global outcry,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]