Latest update April 12th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Granny missing since Easter Monday found alive in drain

Apr 12, 2024 News

Found, Beryl Bruce

Found, Beryl Bruce

Kaieteur News – Beryl Bruce, the 78-year-old woman of Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD) who went missing on Easter Monday was found alive on Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown in a drain.

Bruce was out with her brother, Randolph Braithwaite when she went missing. The man recalled that during an outing on Easter Monday he left her in his car on Vlissengen Road in the vicinity of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Base Camp Ayanganna and upon his return, she was nowhere to be seen.

Bruce is said to have dementia.

Meanwhile, Braithwaite told Kaieteur News on Thursday that his sister was found during the evening hours on April 3. He said that it was after this newspaper publicised the woman’s disappearance he received a call from someone who recognised the woman from the article.

The caller informed the man that his sister was found in a drain covered in mud at Liliendaal and that the ambulance was called to take her to a city hospital.

Upon learning that his sister was found Braithwaite visited the city hospital to collect her. She is said to be in a stable condition and at home.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | April. 05th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Police wicked to bruk down the people gate

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Savory 155, Imlach 101* re-shift momentum as Guyana 

Savory 155, Imlach 101* re-shift momentum as Guyana 

Apr 12, 2024

2024 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 6 Day 2 GHE vs. JS  – Permaul 5-55, Guyana lead by 271 runs heading into Day 3 Kaieteur Sports – It was a magical first innings for the...
Read More
GBA finalises fight roster for ‘Champion of Champions’ boxing tournament in St. Lucia

GBA finalises fight roster for ‘Champion of...

Apr 12, 2024

Dolphin Speed Swim Club to Host Exciting Swim Meet and Short Course Competition on April 14

Dolphin Speed Swim Club to Host Exciting Swim...

Apr 12, 2024

Johnny Barnwell’s Kings & Queens Dominoes and 4-a-side Football kicks off this weekend

Johnny Barnwell’s Kings & Queens Dominoes...

Apr 12, 2024

Anand Ramchand set to Debut RenaultSport Megane Trophy at GMR&SC Circuit championship opener

Anand Ramchand set to Debut RenaultSport Megane...

Apr 12, 2024

Queenside Chess Camp sees more women participating in Chess

Queenside Chess Camp sees more women...

Apr 12, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]