Granny missing since Easter Monday found alive in drain

Kaieteur News – Beryl Bruce, the 78-year-old woman of Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD) who went missing on Easter Monday was found alive on Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown in a drain.

Bruce was out with her brother, Randolph Braithwaite when she went missing. The man recalled that during an outing on Easter Monday he left her in his car on Vlissengen Road in the vicinity of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Base Camp Ayanganna and upon his return, she was nowhere to be seen.

Bruce is said to have dementia.

Meanwhile, Braithwaite told Kaieteur News on Thursday that his sister was found during the evening hours on April 3. He said that it was after this newspaper publicised the woman’s disappearance he received a call from someone who recognised the woman from the article.

The caller informed the man that his sister was found in a drain covered in mud at Liliendaal and that the ambulance was called to take her to a city hospital.

Upon learning that his sister was found Braithwaite visited the city hospital to collect her. She is said to be in a stable condition and at home.